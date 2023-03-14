Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,180 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,430 in the last 365 days.

Governor Hobbs Announces $187.5M in Grant Funding Opportunities for Education

PHOENIX—With education and teacher retention among some of Governor Katie Hobbs’ main priorities, her administration has redesigned a grant opportunity that will designate $100 million for schools and local education agencies in Arizona to address COVID-19 recovery and mitigation efforts. The Governor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting has issued a Request for Grant Applications for a program that is now more competitive, transparent, and better aligns with direction from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

 

Applications for this grant program will be accepted only through the State's web-based grants management system, eCivis. The deadline for submission of an application in eCivis is 5 p.m. MST on April 6, 2023. A pre-application conference for potential applicants will be held on Tuesday, March 14 at 11am.

 

In the coming weeks, OSPB will issue two additional competitive grant solicitations. A $37.5 million grant program for 2023 summer enrichment programming will be made available to eligible schools and nonprofit organizations. A third $50 million grant program will also be issued to address long-term programming and initiatives to address the negative impacts of COVID-19 on student learning, social and emotional behavior, and teacher professional development.

 

“Our schools and local education agencies deserve grant opportunities that are done in a competitive and comprehensive manner,” Governor Hobbs said. “They have been through so much these last few years, and they need support as they recover from the effects of the pandemic.”

 

The application can be accessed through the eCIVIS AZ portal. Note: new users will need to create a free account which will allow them to access all current solicitations in Arizona.

 

The registration for the pre-application conference can be found here.

 

You just read:

Governor Hobbs Announces $187.5M in Grant Funding Opportunities for Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more