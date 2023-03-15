It's official —#1 Amazon bestselling book A Path to Excellence, is the Winner of the ” Book Excellence Award 2023”

This uplifting award-winning, bestselling book offers readers a comprehensive roadmap and practical strategies to overcome life challenges, grow and succeed.

It gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will support you in achieving excellence.”
— Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, a star from The Secret.
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's official —#1 Amazon bestselling book A Path to Excellence, The Blueprint to Achieving Your Greatest Potential is the Winner of the" Book Excellence Award 2023" in the Personal Growth and Development Category.

A COURAGEOUS STORY of a migrant teenage victim of the civil war who survived and thrived against all odds and now shares this practical guide to building upon existing strengths, growing beyond perceived limitations, and achieving the highest confidence levels, excellence, growth, resilience, success, and fulfillment.

This uplifting award-winning, bestselling book offers readers a comprehensive roadmap for overcoming life challenges and roadblocks and pursuing personal, professional, business, and leadership excellence through practical strategies backed by science-based research studies.

There were thousands of entries from around the world, and Selimi's book was selected as a winner for its high-quality writing, design, and market appeal.
Now, you can learn how to raise your word influence, power, and purpose to a whole new level with the power of personal excellence. The author truly appreciates being globally recognized as an International Book Excellence Award Winner. On his behalf, we are thrilled to announce his receiving this prestigious literary award from the Book Excellence Awards International.

Combining over 40 years of research, studies, and inspiring testimony, the award-winning and #1 bestselling self-help book with a twist contains the secret to growing beyond perceived limitations and assists in increasing self-confidence and resilience and aligning behaviors and actions with core values and the goals that make the vision of personal, relationship, professional, business, and leadership success and excellence happen. Using a robust eight-step methodology, readers can enrich, grow, and reinvent their life and become masters of their destinies.

This book reveals the secrets behind Tony's global client's phenomenal achievements, personal growth, and business success as an internationally recognized award-winning author, transformational life and business coach, speaker, and trainer specializing in human behavior and maximizing human potential. It is the Winner of the Main Crest Media Book Award and has received Readers' Favorite five-star reviews. It offers a step-by-step path to address life predicaments mindfully, identify, overcome, and control distractions and sharpen one's focus. "When life overwhelms you with challenges, traumas, and excruciating pain, the idea of growing into your most significant potential and achieving excellence becomes unattainable or impractical. The pursuit of excellence will always be the better option when compared to settling for mediocrity," Selimi states. "I wrote the book because I know one essential thing in life is achieving growth and fulfillment and living a life you deserve and love - not just winning and succeeding but also achieving excellence in what you do. Your life can be more by healing your body-mind, developing a growth mindset, and learning how to use your emotional and analytical faculties intelligently. I want to give them (readers) a road map to win the inevitable and ever-evolving life challenges and the battles they'll encounter on their journey to grow into their fullest potential. You can build the confidence and certainty to successfully liberate yourself from the emotional baggage and distress by fully completing the eight-step Octagon of Excellence method and developing a new way of thinking and being that will transcend your mind and elevate your living, igniting a revolution in thinking to better our modern world. I aim for readers to reclaim their gifts and power and be responsible for their destiny, growth, and life achievements."

Tony Jeton Selimi's A Path to Excellence is easy to understand in delivering his content. He has also implemented bullet-form sentences, making the points stand out and memorable. These also help one to absorb the information and remember significant points. Selimi provides exercises that we can use to examine ourselves and improve various aspects of our lives, including spiritual, mental, emotional, relationship, career, social, business, and financial.

"A Path to Excellence" By Tony Jeton Selimi is available at Amazon, Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble, Foyles, Waterstones, and major book retailers in print, audiobook, and kindle.

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552
E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545

Categories: Self-Improvement, Motivation, Leadership, Business Life, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit, HR Training, Organizational Theory & Behavior Management, Personal Money Management

Publisher Book Link: https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/702597-a-path-to-excellence
Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/Path-Excellence-Blueprint-Achieving-Potential/dp/B0B8317KN8
Author Website Book Link: https://tonyselimi.com/books/a-path-to-excellence/
Book Website: https://apathtoexcellence.com
Book Video Link: https://youtu.be/E7AnnLi23fc

To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages. Author Video: https://youtu.be/qVXJVIHB7-U

A Path to Excellence Teaches How to Go Beyond Your Perceived Limits To Face Your Doubts, Excuses, and Fears Head On

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR


About

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

