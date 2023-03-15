It's official —#1 Amazon bestselling book A Path to Excellence, is the Winner of the ” Book Excellence Award 2023”
This uplifting award-winning, bestselling book offers readers a comprehensive roadmap and practical strategies to overcome life challenges, grow and succeed.
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's official —#1 Amazon bestselling book A Path to Excellence, The Blueprint to Achieving Your Greatest Potential is the Winner of the" Book Excellence Award 2023" in the Personal Growth and Development Category.
— Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, a star from The Secret.
A COURAGEOUS STORY of a migrant teenage victim of the civil war who survived and thrived against all odds and now shares this practical guide to building upon existing strengths, growing beyond perceived limitations, and achieving the highest confidence levels, excellence, growth, resilience, success, and fulfillment.
This uplifting award-winning, bestselling book offers readers a comprehensive roadmap for overcoming life challenges and roadblocks and pursuing personal, professional, business, and leadership excellence through practical strategies backed by science-based research studies.
There were thousands of entries from around the world, and Selimi's book was selected as a winner for its high-quality writing, design, and market appeal.
Now, you can learn how to raise your word influence, power, and purpose to a whole new level with the power of personal excellence. The author truly appreciates being globally recognized as an International Book Excellence Award Winner. On his behalf, we are thrilled to announce his receiving this prestigious literary award from the Book Excellence Awards International.
Combining over 40 years of research, studies, and inspiring testimony, the award-winning and #1 bestselling self-help book with a twist contains the secret to growing beyond perceived limitations and assists in increasing self-confidence and resilience and aligning behaviors and actions with core values and the goals that make the vision of personal, relationship, professional, business, and leadership success and excellence happen. Using a robust eight-step methodology, readers can enrich, grow, and reinvent their life and become masters of their destinies.
This book reveals the secrets behind Tony's global client's phenomenal achievements, personal growth, and business success as an internationally recognized award-winning author, transformational life and business coach, speaker, and trainer specializing in human behavior and maximizing human potential. It is the Winner of the Main Crest Media Book Award and has received Readers' Favorite five-star reviews. It offers a step-by-step path to address life predicaments mindfully, identify, overcome, and control distractions and sharpen one's focus. "When life overwhelms you with challenges, traumas, and excruciating pain, the idea of growing into your most significant potential and achieving excellence becomes unattainable or impractical. The pursuit of excellence will always be the better option when compared to settling for mediocrity," Selimi states. "I wrote the book because I know one essential thing in life is achieving growth and fulfillment and living a life you deserve and love - not just winning and succeeding but also achieving excellence in what you do. Your life can be more by healing your body-mind, developing a growth mindset, and learning how to use your emotional and analytical faculties intelligently. I want to give them (readers) a road map to win the inevitable and ever-evolving life challenges and the battles they'll encounter on their journey to grow into their fullest potential. You can build the confidence and certainty to successfully liberate yourself from the emotional baggage and distress by fully completing the eight-step Octagon of Excellence method and developing a new way of thinking and being that will transcend your mind and elevate your living, igniting a revolution in thinking to better our modern world. I aim for readers to reclaim their gifts and power and be responsible for their destiny, growth, and life achievements."
Tony Jeton Selimi's A Path to Excellence is easy to understand in delivering his content. He has also implemented bullet-form sentences, making the points stand out and memorable. These also help one to absorb the information and remember significant points. Selimi provides exercises that we can use to examine ourselves and improve various aspects of our lives, including spiritual, mental, emotional, relationship, career, social, business, and financial.
"A Path to Excellence" By Tony Jeton Selimi is available at Amazon, Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble, Foyles, Waterstones, and major book retailers in print, audiobook, and kindle.
