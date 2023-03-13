Governor Abbott Debuts New Texas Anti-Gang Center In Laredo

TEXAS, March 13 - March 13, 2023 | Austin, TX | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today debuted the Laredo Police Department’s (LPD) new Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center during a ribbon cutting ceremony in Laredo. As the ninth of its kind in Texas, the Laredo TAG Center will collaborate with other law enforcement agencies on the investigation and arrest of criminal gangs, organized crime such as Mexican drug cartels, and violent crime in the Laredo area.



“Laredo is a vibrant city and a hub of international commerce, and we know that safe communities promote robust business,” said Governor Abbott. “This new anti-gang center will help us achieve the goal of keeping Laredo a safe city. Gang activity is not unique to Laredo—it spans across Texas and is growing more dangerous by the day. Our job is to find these criminal elements, arrest them, and put them out of business. I want to thank all law enforcement officers involved for your hard work and collaboration cracking down on gang violence to ensure the safety of Texas communities.”



The Governor was joined at the ribbon cutting ceremony by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and LPD Acting Chief Steve Landin, as well as other federal, state, and local officials. Following his remarks, Governor Abbott presented LPD Acting Chief Landin with a proclamation in recognition of today's Laredo TAG Center ribbon cutting.



Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, TAG Centers bring together local, state, and federal law enforcement and prosecutor offices through strategic partnerships and targeted investigative efforts that act as a force multiplier in joint gang enforcement operations. The Laredo TAG Center joins others in the following regions: Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, Houston, Lubbock, McAllen, San Antonio, Tyler, and Waco.