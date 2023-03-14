Kounotori Token lands on ShibaSwap

Kounotori Token

The lucky bird of wealth injects liquidity on a top tier Dex

Kounotori Token (UNI:$KTO)

UNITED KINGDOM, LONDON, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kounotori Token was launched on the Ethereum network on December 3, 2021, and has a fully doxxed development team, numerous security mechanisms, and manipulation-resistant tokenomics. The Kounotori development team is creating a centralized exchange (CEX) with the assistance of Tech Alchemy, an award-winning blockchain development studio. KTO’s exchange is currently in the alpha testing phase, which is open to the public. You can sign up to test the alpha at https://dev.ktoexchange.com/.



Over the past month, there have been many changes to the Kounotori Token development team, with two founders stepping down from their roles for personal reasons and introducing Arte, Krammit, and Mike; members of the community who will be taking an active role in the company's development.

The project has also acquired a new Community Manager: Queenie, who is renowned for her time in the Shiba Inu project. She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team, having proven her dedication on numerous projects in the industry. Her expertise includes extensive knowledge of blockchain technology, digital asset management, and strategic community building, making her an essential part of the team.

Despite these changes to the Kounotori Token development team, the priority remains unchanged: a secure and transparent platform. The investors' overall sentiment during this time has been relatively positive, with a 200% price increase, and a significant volume increase over the past month.

Many members of the community and supporters on social media have expressed the desire to trade $KTO on ShibaSwap, a top-tier decentralized trading platform in the Shiba Inu Ecosystem.

Committed to the project and investors, the development team announced that they have injected Kounotori Token liquidity into the swap on Friday, March 10th.



To learn more about Kounotori Token, go to the Website or join the Discord.

Kounotori Token is currently trading at $.00000001309, a 24hr volume of $73,500 and 2,515 holders as of press time.

Disclaimer: The information posted in the article is for educational purposes only. By using this, you agree that the information does not constitute any investment or financial advice. Conduct your own research and reach out to financial advisors before making any investment decisions.