LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the earlier years of Crypto, anonymity was the norm, with the creators of many mainstream Cryptocurrencies keeping their identities a secret, such as Satoshi with Bitcoin and Shytoshi and Ryoshi with Shiba Inu. However, due to many Crypto scams, rug pulls, and honeypots, recent Project Developers have stepped away from anonymity and released their names and information to instil investors' trust in their projects.

The developers of Kounotori Token recognized this need for transparent, honest, and legitimate projects in the Crypto-Universe. Therefore, they developed Kounotori with the mantras of 'Open, Honest, Secure,' and 'Transparency Always.'

They have amply proven that they are one of the most transparent teams in decentralised finance by openly doxxing themselves to the community by name and nationality, achieving a solid proof KYC certificate (https://github.com/solidproof/kyc-certificates/blob/main/KYC_Certificate_Kounotori.png) and showing their faces in public AMAs.

Like most Crypto projects, Kounotori token maintains a Gnosis wallet used for marketing and development. (a Gnosis is a multi-signature smart contract wallet that allows the developers to store ETH and ERC20 tokens securely and interact with the decentralised web) All transactions and transfers done within are available to the public (view Kounotori's Public Gnosis https://gnosis-safe.io/app/eth:0xcFA7dD0b5111F233DF3B9397d528a05b02aa4B48/home). The developers of Kounotori have also demonstrated their transparency by explaining specifics of their token's contract and have addressed the reasons for minor issues Certik flagged in their Audit in a live video chat (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0C6AB5ybVU). View the audit here- https://www.certik.com/projects/kounotori.

Kounotori has a strong community, and the developers know this; they often interact with the community on Discord and Telegram, conveying information and answering questions related to the project, taking feedback, and adding to the conversation. They have taken this a step further by recognizing members of the community's unique talents and utilising them to help push the project forward. Unlike most Crypto Projects where the development, marketing, and community are kept as separate entities, Kounotori Token has embraced the philosophy that the inclusion of the community in these roles is an essential aspect of De-Fi.

Kounotori Token debuted on the Ethereum network on the 3rd of December 2021 and has a fully doxxed development team, numerous security mechanisms, and manipulation-resistant tokenomics. With the assistance of Tech Alchemy, the world's #1 Blockchain Agency. (source: www.clutch.co), the Kounotori development team is developing a centralised exchange (CEX) with a staking platform in which the Kounotori Token will play a prominent role by offering the most considerable returns in a stablecoin such as USDT/USDC.

The project's centralised exchange (CEX) intends to provide low-cost listings to KYC-approved projects of all sizes, which does not currently exist in De-Fi. The Whitepaper for Kounotori asserts, "adopting elements of centralization into Kounotori would be essential to our longevity as a serious and competitive contender in the currently oversaturated cryptocurrency market."

The Whitepaper goes on to explain the project's ultimate objective: "Our dedication to ensuring its security, stability, and ability to provide sustainable staking returns for our holders for years to come, and we are confident that this strategy will propel us towards our goal of becoming one of the biggest centralised exchanges in the De-Fi space."

To learn more about Kounotori Token, go to the Website or join the Telegram or Discord.

Kounotori Token is currently trading at $0.000000003055 with a daily volume of $57,930 and 2085 as of press time.

