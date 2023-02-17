Kounotori Token Launches Public Alpha Testing of its Centralised Exchange

Kounotori Token

A Step Forward in the Evolution of Web3.

Kounotori Token (UNI:$KTO)

UNITED KINGDOM, LONDON, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 3, 2021, Kounotori Token made its debut on the Ethereum network with the mission statement "to create something that many before us have attempted but none have succeeded. "The project's centralized exchange (CEX) intends to revolutionise how people interact with their crypto investments by providing an affordable listing price to KYC-approved projects of all sizes, resulting in a more efficient, safe, and user-friendly transaction platform. By focusing on upcoming regulations and transparency, the Kounotori Token platform will provide a wide range of possibilities for both small-scale investors and large-scale enterprises, allowing them to use their crypto investments in a secure and reliable manner.

Development for Kounotori Token’s exchange has been ongoing throughout the bear market and the alpha release has been live since Tuesday the 7th of February. The alpha will essentially be a sandboxed version of the Platform for public testing and feedback. Introducing a tangible product that breaks away from the hype and skepticism in the cryptocurrency industry proves that the Kounotori Token team is dedicated to demonstrating the authenticity of its offerings and delivering results, not just empty promises.

The development team's top priority with the alpha phase is to gather diverse and valuable feedback to ensure the success of the upcoming Beta versions and the final product. This includes input on topics such as User Interface, Design, Language, Taxation, Purchase Flow, Sign-Up Process, and any other relevant prompts. By incorporating the most effective suggestions, Kounotori aims to deliver the best possible experience for our users.

Via user feedback through a discord support ticketing system they hope to identify and address any technical issues within the platform. They will meticulously analyze the conditions under which these bugs and glitches occur, allowing them to effectively reproduce and report these issues to Tech Alchemy for prompt resolution. By ensuring a seamless user experience, Kounotori's goal is to maintain the highest standards of quality for the platform.

Although some features of Kounotori's Exchange will not be available in the alpha version, users will be able to test out a variety of functions such as creating an account, going through the KYC or identity verification process, depositing virtual fiat currency and making simulated trades with the native token; $KTO.

To take part in the alpha testing of Kounotori Token's Exchange simply go to this link: https://dev.ktoexchange.com and follow these steps or watch the instructional video;

1) Go to https://dev.ktoexchange.com/

2) Click Sign up here

4) For the authorisation codes use 123456 a code will not be sent to your phone

5) Finish the KYC verification process on your phone or PC

6) Enjoy Alpha!

If you see "Your identity verification is in progress" for more than 10-15 minutes you will need to create a ticket in our discord to be manually confirmed.

The KYC is currently simulated, and there is a bug in the simulation that causes some users to get stuck in "verification"

*If you forget your password you will need to create a new account and redo KYC.

The Alpha platform is available to all, there is no whitelist, qualifications, or restrictions.

For any questions or concerns or to report a bug join Kounotori Token's Discord server and open a support ticket: http://discord.gg/kounotoritoken

Learn more about Kounotori Token at www.KounotoriToken.com

Please direct any media inquiries or questions to marketing@KounotoriToken.com

Kounotori Token is currently trading at $0.000000002197 with a 7 day volume of $21.93K and 2,148 as of press time.

Disclaimer: The information posted in the article is for educational purposes only. By using this, you agree that the information does not constitute any investment or financial advice. Do conduct your own research and reach out to financial advisors before making any investment decisions.