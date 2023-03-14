Bioelectronics Pioneer Neursantys Expands Executive Team, Advisory Board, and Investor Base
Company Prepares to Move Forward with Pivotal Studies and Regulatory ApprovalsCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calgary, Alberta and Chicago, Illinois-based Neursantys, Inc. today announced new members of the company’s executive team and Advisory Board, and new investor Physician Investor Alliance. Neursantys is a pioneer in the development of bioelectronic medical devices to diagnose and treat neuro-degenerative conditions caused by aging, injuries, and disease. The company’s flagship product, NEURVESTA, is the first easy-to-use wearable device that delivers both diagnostic assessment and therapeutic treatment of age-related balance decline using non-invasive electrical vestibular stimulation (EVS). EVS is a specialized form of very low level neurostimulation that triggers neuroplastic recovery of degraded balance functions.
NEURVESTA has been developed, tested, and validated in clinical pilots under IRB in collaboration with University of Calgary Human Performance Lab. A standard 6-week NEURVESTA treatment protocol has been developed with minimum workflow impact (three 15-minute in-clinic EVS sessions per week), and shown to significantly enhance balance, increase ambulatory confidence, and reduce fall risk across a wide age range (55-90). New additions to the Neursantys team in preparation for initial pilot production, pivotal studies, and regulatory approvals include:
Chief Medical Officer Prentice Tom, a Harvard Medical School and Johns Hopkins trained MD and physician executive who previously served as Chief Medical Officer at Vituity, one of the largest clinician management companies in the U.S.
Director of Clinical Affairs Sameer Dhamne, a Biomedical engineer with extensive academic, R&D program and clinical research experience in neurophysiology and neuromodulation at Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and Linus Health.
Advisory Board Member Jocelyn Rempel, Associate Professor and Chair in Older Adult Health at Mount
Royal University in Calgary, Alberta, whose consulting, research, and teaching spans innovation and workforce development for aging-in-place and digital health.
The Company has also closed new financing, with an investment from the Physician Investor Alliance, a group of physician specialists who focus on supporting companies that market to or through physicians. Other Medtech-focused funds who have already invested in Neursantys include Mayo Clinic, mHUB Product Impact Fund, Edward-Elmhurst Health Venture Capital, and Baxter.
“The Neursantys leadership team brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and capability to improve patient care through technological innovation,” commented Brad Klein, MD/MBA, Neurology Partner at Physician Investor Alliance, Clinical Professor of Neurology at Thomas Jefferson University, and CFO of Abington Neurological Associates. “The potential impact of the NEURVESTA solution is enormous, and we are proud to support their current work."
“We are excited to broaden and deepen the multidisciplinary expertise of the Neursantys team and the domain knowledge of our investors as we accelerate our efforts to enhance, preserve, and restore the ability of older populations to live actively and independently,” added John Ralston, PhD/MBA, Neursantys CEO and Co-Founder. “NEURVESTA’s ease-of-use and wearable form factor make this possible by enabling comprehensive balance diagnostics and non-invasive neuroplastic treatments in any doctor’s office, physical therapy or rehabilitation clinic, senior care location, and eventually at home.”
About Neursantys
Neursantys is a pioneer in the development of bioelectronic medical devices to diagnose and treat neuro-degenerative conditions caused by aging, injuries, and disease. With offices in Calgary, Alberta, and Chicago, Illinois, Neursantys is led by a multi-disciplinary team of IoT device and data platform engineers, clinical neurology practitioners and researchers, and digital healthcare business professionals. The company’s innovations span wearable neurophysiological impairment sensing, non-invasive neuro-stimulation, and machine learning. For more information, visit https://neursantys.com.
