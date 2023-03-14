weperson and quickwork sign MoU to accelerate market growth

EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, KOREA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HR platform for startups ‘weperson’ (CEO: Sungyun Ban) announced that it has signed a MoU with India's iPaaS(Integration-Platform-as-a-Service) company quickwork on the 13th Mar for its global market growth.

Through a MoU with quickwork, weperson expands its platform business to international service integration. Now weperson platform is open to integrate with the thousands of international services on quickwork. In addition to the existing personnel management functions of the platform, the customers can use various global services by saving time and money.

pulsen provides an all-in-one HR platform for startups through its own brand, 'weperson'. weperson provides personnel information management including time-off and attendance, statutory compulsory education, electronic approval, performance and salary management, etc. for free to startups without human resource experts.

Sungyun Ban, CEO of weperson, said, "We are in the process of entering the global market along with the MoU with quickwork."

Sungyun Ban
weperson
+82 70-4063-8432
ross.ban@weperson.com
