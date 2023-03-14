GuardDog.ai Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Offer Cyber Resilience Solutions for Edge Computing
Cybersecurity Resilience Starts with Real Time Protection & Simpified Antalytics
GuardDog is the First to provide Real-Time Simplified Cybersecurity Analytics to protect networks with device visibility, proactively stopping threats and vulnerabilities from attacks”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guard Dog Solutions, Inc., dba guardDog.ai, announced today a collaboration with Red Hat to offer cyber resilience solutions for edge computing use cases. Using GuardDog’s simplified cybersecurity analytics solution with Red Hat’s industry leading open source solutions , organizations can more quickly analyze, score, and respond through automation to security issues at the edge.
— Peter Bookman, C.E.O.
GuardDog adds simplified cybersecurity analytics that allows architectures to respond before incidents for ideal posturing and when attacks occur in new ways. The entire ecosystem benefits by developing cyber-resilient offerings together. GuardDog is collaborating with Red Hat to develop Ansible Playbooks to streamline the efficiency of cybersecurity analytics resources and reduce complex, manual analytics that need to be created before action can be taken or responses offered.
“GuardDog is the First to provide Real-Time Simplified Cybersecurity Analytics to protect networks with device visibility, proactively stopping threats and vulnerabilities from attacks,” stated Peter Bookman, C.E.O. “Our team is excited to work with Red Hat and its ecosystem to create more highly resilient architectures that use cybersecurity analytics to inform and create Ansible Playbooks or responses based on risk, including when attacks are taking place.”
Red Hat has an established footprint and a network of expertise in hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure. This collaboration will aim to drive greater return on proficiency, using Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to support organizations and environments previously unable to utilize cybersecurity analytics done manually or in situations that are not real-time.
GuardDog’s simplified analytics platform combines a simple-to-deploy Fido, or vFido (virtual) device, deployable on any network in minutes, immediately delivering intelligence to the Protective Cloud Service (PCS). Within an hour, the PCS offers cybersecurity analytics on what it sees from a Fido or any number of combined Fido’s across as many networks as desired. The Fido, or vFido device, additionally offers interference using the network to stop attempted exploits from being successful on networks being watched and analyzed.
About guardDog.ai
Guard Dog Solutions Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, guardDog.ai has developed a cloud-based Autonomous Incident Response (AiR) “2022 Crystal Award Winner for Leadership in Innovation and Technology” in additionally to the triple wins in 2021 and 2022 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award(s) for Best Threat Intelligence Solution, Best Cyber Analytics Solution, and Best Vulnerability Management Solution awards. Our protective cloud service cyber security software works with a companion Fido unit to simplify cybersecurity scoring and attack response. The solution provides network protection and visibility by exposing invisible threats on networks and the devices attached to their network. It uses patented technology to prevent cybersecurity threats before compromising network environments. Every business, government, healthcare institution, employee working from home, and consumers are grappling to find security solutions to adapt to this changing world. GuardDog.ai is pioneering innovations designed to meet these challenges. Visit guardDog.ai for more information, follow us on twitter https://twitter.com/GuardDogAI or instagram@guarddog.ai
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results, and will not be accurate indications of the times, or by, which such performance will be achieved.
Red Hat, the Red Hat logo, Ansible and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.
Sales Contact: Press Contact:
sales@guarddog.ai Snapp Conner
833-448-2733 Cheryl Conner 801-806-0150 info@snappconner.com
Kelly Ryan
Guard Dog Solutions Inc
+1 833-448-2733
sales@guarddog.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram