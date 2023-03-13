Montgomery County Council Seeks Applicants for Montgomery County Planning Board Chair and a Planning Board Member

MARYLAND, March 13 - For Immediate Release: Monday, March 13, 2023

Deadline for applications is April 3, 2023 at 5 p.m.

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to fill two full-term vacancies on the Montgomery County Planning Board, one of which will serve full-time as the Planning Board chair. Since both of these positions start new full terms on the Planning Board, applicants may be registered to vote in the County as a member of any political party or unaffiliated with any political party. Voter registration will be verified by the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Applications must be received no later than Monday, April 3, 2023 at 5 p.m. The cover letter should indicate if you wish to be considered for the chair position. Acting Planning Board members are eligible to apply for these positions.

Members generally serve four-year terms and are limited to two full terms. No more than three members of the Planning Board may be from the same political party, and each member must be a resident and registered voter of Montgomery County when appointed.

Annual compensation for Planning Board members is currently $30,000, and the full-time chair currently earns $228,000.

The Planning Board serves as the Council’s principal adviser on land use planning and community planning. Planning Board members also serve as Commissioners of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

The Planning Board’s responsibilities include preparing and proposing amendments to the County General Plan, master plans and functional plans; proposing amendments to the subdivision regulations; and preparing and making recommendations on text amendments to the County Zoning Code. Additionally, the Planning Board implements area master plans and the subdivision process by reviewing and approving all preliminary plans, site plans and other plans for development; provides advice about the planning implications of capital facilities and programs; and provides guidance on the planning implications of capital facilities and other infrastructure.

Moreover, the Planning Board comments, under its mandatory referral authority, about plans for public facilities of local state and federal agencies and proposes the work program and annual operating budget for the Planning Department and the Commission's bi-county offices. The Planning Director and Parks Director report directly to the Board.

The Planning Board manages the County's 37,000-acre park system. It is responsible for submitting the Parks Department’s proposed operating budget and Capital Improvements Program (CIP) to the Council. It deals with land acquisition and disposition matters, major development contracts for parks, development plans for individual park facilities, policies for park operations and park user fees.

The Planning Board meets all day every Thursday, including many Thursday evenings, and will schedule other meetings, as needed. The entire Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission meets the third Wednesday of every month. On average, a Planning Board member may spend two full days a week in scheduled and informal meetings. Additionally, substantial time is required for preparatory work and other activities related to Planning Board responsibilities. The Planning Board chair position is full-time.

Application Process and Deadline

Letters of application expressing interest (including interest in serving as the chair, if applicable), including a resume (no more than four pages) listing professional and civic experience, political party affiliation, telephone number, home mailing address, and an email address should be addressed to: Council President and emailed to council.clerk@montgomerycountymd.gov or mailed to County Council Office, Stella B. Werner Council Office Building, Attn: Clerk, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850.

A list of applicants is made public as part of the appointment process and is available for public review. The interviews and appointment process are conducted in public and will be televised. Resumes of interviewees (with their personal contact information redacted) are made available in advance of the interviews.

Letters with resumes must be received no later than Monday, April 3, 2023 at 5 p.m. It is the Council’s policy not to consider applications received after the deadline. After the closing date, Councilmembers will review the letters of application and select applicants for interviews.

Other Requirements

A financial disclosure statement of assets, debts, income and family property interests will be required to be filed by each applicant with the State Ethics Commission. The financial disclosure form will be requested after we receive your letter of application. The disclosure statement is available to the public only through the State Ethics Commission.

In addition, an interview, under oath regarding potential conflicts of interest, will be conducted of applicants by the Office of the County Attorney under Section 15-104 of the Land Use Article of the Maryland Code. The transcript of the full interview of each appointee will be made public, as required by law. The individuals hired for these positions must provide proof of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (with limited religious or medical exceptions). A criminal background check will also be required.

