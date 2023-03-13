Olivia Harrison Author Events in Los Angeles and New York

13 Mar 2023

This weekend, Olivia Harrison took part in a reader event at the famous Los Angeles bookstore, Book Soup. Appearing there on Saturday evening, Harrison recited poetry from, her new book of twenty poems marking the twentieth year since George's passing.

My husband-to-be came to visit. I tried to explain

Wanted to prepare him, was I ashamed

That we were happy but humble, worked hard for that roof?

He said, 'It's a mansion compared to my youth'.

- extract from "She"

Joining Olivia at the sold-out event on Hollywood's Sunset Strip was music journalist and Genesis US editor, Rona Elliot, who moderated an insightful Q&A about the work and how it came to be written. The event closed with Olivia signing copies for the readers attending.

There is still limited time available to book your place at Olivia's next appearance at Rizzoli Bookstore at Broadway, New York, where she will be joined by Grammy-winning music historian Ashley Kahn.

Please note: This ticketed event has limited seating and will be first come, first served with doors opening at 5:30pm. The signing line will only be open to those who have purchased a copy of Came the Lightening from Rizzoli Bookstore. You can find out more about this event by clicking here.

For those unable to make the event, Came the Lightening: Twenty Poems for George is available to buy from all good bookstores and the signed, limited edition version is available from Genesis, at OliviaHarrisonBook.com.