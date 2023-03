STARRS President Dr. Ron Scott to be on American Conversation Event Panel

Dr. Ron Scott, President & CEO STARRS

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ronald J. Scott, Jr., Ph.D. (Colonel, USAF, Ret.) and STARRS President & CEO will be among a panel of experts discussing “The Assault on Our Children and Armed Forces.”The event is sponsored by Armed Forces Press/ CD Media and others.Friday, 24 March 20236:00 - 9:00 pm (Mountain Time)3337 N. Academy BlvdColorado Springs, COAttend in person ($25) or watch via Livestream ($25)For more information and to buy tickets, click here: “The two things tyranny fears most are our armed forces and the family,” said an official organizing the event. “This event will highlight the multi-faceted, organized attack on the military and your children, and discuss what can be done to help stop it.”Topics that will be covered:Substantial Decrease In Military ReadinessCompromised Military LeadershipExponential Increase in Youth Deaths from FentanylAlarming Increase in Suicides of Young SoldiersDecrease in Mastery of Basic Skills Due To Critical Race TheoryDeadly Vaccine mandatesGender IdeologyThe panel of experts includes in addition to Dr. Scott:John Tiegan - John “Tig” Tiegen was one of a handful of warriors that kept the September 11 2012 attacks on the US Consulate and CIA Annex in Benghazi from turning into another “Alamo”.Dr. Ryan Cole - A pathologist who has been out in front discussing Covid-19 mRNA vaccine consequences, like turbo cancersJoe Oltmann - Tech Entrepreneur, Founder of FEC United, election integrity activist Denver, COKevin Jenkins - Florida Chairman - Children's Health DefenseL Todd Wood - USAFA 86, Founder CDMediaJim Zietlow - USAFA 87, United Airlines pilot currently in litigation against United over vaccine mandateDoD Whistleblower - To be named before the event.Established in the Spring of 2021, STARRS is a 501(c)3 approved organization that operates primarily to provide educational information, assistance, and materials related to racism and radicalism in the military. [Note: radicalism in the organization’s title is based on Michigan State University’s definition: “the beliefs or actions of individuals, groups, or organizations who advocate for thorough or complete social and/or political reform to achieve an alternative vision of American society.” [ https://starrs.us