STARRS President Dr. Ron Scott to be on American Conversation Event Panel
STARRS is a 501(c)3 organization operating to provide educational information, assistance, and materials related to racism and radicalism in the military.COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronald J. Scott, Jr., Ph.D. (Colonel, USAF, Ret.) and STARRS President & CEO will be among a panel of experts discussing “The Assault on Our Children and Armed Forces.”
The event is sponsored by Armed Forces Press/CD Media and others.
Friday, 24 March 2023
6:00 - 9:00 pm (Mountain Time)
3337 N. Academy Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO
Attend in person ($25) or watch via Livestream ($25)
For more information and to buy tickets, click here:
“The two things tyranny fears most are our armed forces and the family,” said an official organizing the event. “This event will highlight the multi-faceted, organized attack on the military and your children, and discuss what can be done to help stop it.”
Topics that will be covered:
Substantial Decrease In Military Readiness
Compromised Military Leadership
Exponential Increase in Youth Deaths from Fentanyl
Alarming Increase in Suicides of Young Soldiers
Decrease in Mastery of Basic Skills Due To Critical Race Theory
Deadly Vaccine mandates
Gender Ideology
The panel of experts includes in addition to Dr. Scott:
John Tiegan - John “Tig” Tiegen was one of a handful of warriors that kept the September 11 2012 attacks on the US Consulate and CIA Annex in Benghazi from turning into another “Alamo”.
Dr. Ryan Cole - A pathologist who has been out in front discussing Covid-19 mRNA vaccine consequences, like turbo cancers
Joe Oltmann - Tech Entrepreneur, Founder of FEC United, election integrity activist Denver, CO
Kevin Jenkins - Florida Chairman - Children's Health Defense
L Todd Wood - USAFA 86, Founder CDMedia
Jim Zietlow - USAFA 87, United Airlines pilot currently in litigation against United over vaccine mandate
DoD Whistleblower - To be named before the event.
ABOUT STARRS:
Established in the Spring of 2021, STARRS is a 501(c)3 approved organization that operates primarily to provide educational information, assistance, and materials related to racism and radicalism in the military. [Note: radicalism in the organization’s title is based on Michigan State University’s definition: “the beliefs or actions of individuals, groups, or organizations who advocate for thorough or complete social and/or political reform to achieve an alternative vision of American society.” [https://starrs.us]
