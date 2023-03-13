Homicide: 500 Block of 11th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in the 500 block of 11th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:25 pm, First District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting and a traffic accident. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims inside of a vehicle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, one of the victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the second victim was pronounced dead. A third male, who was in the vehicle with the victims, was located at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the traffic crash.

One of the decedents has been identified as 34-year-old Othaniel Gaither, of Southeast, DC. The second decedent’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000, to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia, bringing the total possible reward amount in this case up to $50,000. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.