March 13, 2023

With a winter storm forecasted to bring heavy snow and high winds that will create hazardous driving conditions across the state, Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices closed tomorrow, March 14, 2023.

“The storm arriving tomorrow is expected to create dangerous driving conditions, especially during the morning and evening commutes,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I encourage Maine people to stay off the roads if they can, plan for extra time if traveling, and give plenty of space to road crews and first responders working hard to keep us safe.”

The winter storm arriving tomorrow morningand continuing through Wednesday afternoon is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to most of the state. The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast that southern, central, southwest, and western Maine could receive up to a foot of snow. High winds combined with heavy snow will create low visibility during the morning and evening commutes. Snow accumulation on tree branches could lead to downed power lines and power outages.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is closely coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT), Maine’s electric utilities, and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm and keep Maine people safe.