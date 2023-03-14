Hire Day Orlando is April 6th Featuring 120+ Employers, 6,000+ Jobs at the Amway Center
Hire Day Orlando takes place at the Amway Center on April 6th featuring over 120 employers and 6,000 open jobs! Free parking, headshots and resume reviews.
Hire Day Orlando brings jobs, community partners, career experts and resume reviews all together at the Amway Center. Job seekers meet LIVE recruiters and get to make a first impression in real time!”ORLANDO, FLORIDA , USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amway Center in downtown Orlando, Florida, is set to host Hire Day Orlando, the largest job fair and career expo in the South. With over 120 employers offering a combined 6,000 job opportunities, job seekers in the area will want to attend this incredible event.
— Roger Lear, President OrlandoJobs.com
Hire Day Orlando is the ultimate opportunity for those seeking new career opportunities in Central Florida. The event will feature an impressive lineup of top employers, including companies from over 20 industries, including hospitality, healthcare, technology, government, and many more.
"Hire Day Orlando is a special day for the Orlando region," states Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com. "We are fortunate to have world-class employers alongside our community partners and numerous free resources to connect job seekers with fantastic jobs."
In addition to the incredible job opportunities available at Hire Day Orlando, the event also offers several other valuable resources for job seekers. Attendees can take advantage of free professional headshots, resume reviews, and powerful career sessions from career experts and community partners who bring resources to help job seekers in many ways.
"For job seekers, Hire Day Orlando is a must-attend event because you get to meet employers face-to-face," states Lear. "We know applying to a job online and never hearing back from the employer frustrates job seekers, and this event allows everyone to make a live first impression!"
Parking at the Amway Center is free, making it easy and convenient for job seekers to attend the event without worrying about additional expenses. With so many valuable resources and opportunities available, attending Hire Day Orlando is necessary for anyone looking to advance their career in Central Florida.
Hire Day Orlando will occur at the Amway Center in downtown Orlando, Florida on April 6,th, 2023 from 11am-3pm. Interested job seekers can visit the event website for more information and to register for this exciting event. Information about Hire Day Orlando can be found at www.HireDayOrlando.com. This event is free and open to the public, with free parking in the GEICO Garage. Job seekers are strongly encouraged to register for the event ahead of time by uploading their resumes when they register.
OrlandoJobs.com is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 40,000 visitors per month and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources (www.GoSHRM.com). The OrlandoJobs.com and Great Job Spot Network proudly partner with numerous organizations including Florida Citrus Sports, Athletic Connections, Central Florida Employment Council, Jobs Partnership and many more.
