Daily Session Report for Monday, March 13, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, March 13 - House of Representatives

Non-Voting Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 13, 2023

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned 12:15 p.m.

 

 

Communications Received

 

Pursuant to Rule 46, the Chair appoints the following Members to the Committee on Rules:

 

Representative Bradford, Chair

Representative McClinton

Representative Harris

Representative Bizzarro

Representative Davis

Representative Miller

Representative Schlossberg

Representative Krueger

Representative Daley

Representative Frankel

Representative Shusterman

Representative Parker

Representative Harkins

Representative Kinsey

Representative McNeill

Representative Sanchez

Representative Fiedler

Representative Kosierowski

Pursuant to Rule 46, the Chair is in receipt of a Communication from the Minority Leader appointing the following Members to the Committee on Rules:

 

Representative Cutler, Chair

Representative Delozier

Representative Dunbar

Representative Emrick

Representative Fee

Representative Grove

Representative Kail

Representative Kauffman

Representative Klunk

Representative Lawrence

Representative O’Neal

Representative Oberlander

Representative Pickett

Representative Topper

Representative White


 

PURSUANT TO THE REGULATORY REVIEW ACT, THE SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE IS REQUIRED TO PRESCRIBE THE JURIDICTION OF EACH STANDING COMMITTEE OF THE HOUSE OVER VARIOUS STATE AGENCIES FOR THE PURPOSE OF REVIEWING PROPOSED REGULATIONS.  THE CHAIR SUBMITS FOR THE RECORD THE CHAIR’S DESIGNATIONS.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 113

Finance

HB 138

Judiciary

HB 139

Judiciary

HB 147

Education

HB 148

Education

HB 149

Judiciary

HB 150

Judiciary

HB 151

Labor and Industry

HB 152

Liquor Control

HB 153

Health

HB 154

Judiciary

HB 155

Health

HB 156

Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 157

Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 158

Health

HB 159

State Government

HB 178

Finance

HB 179

Education

HB 181

Labor and Industry

HB 184

Health

HB 186

Finance

HB 188

Judiciary

HB 189

Local Government

HB 190

Judiciary

HB 191

Judiciary

HB 192

Judiciary

HB 194

Finance

HB 195

Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 196

Judiciary

HB 197

Judiciary

HB 200

Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 203

Labor and Industry

HB 204

Finance

HB 205

Finance

HB 206

Labor and Industry

HB 207

Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 208

Labor and Industry

HB 209

Judiciary

HB 210

Labor and Industry

HB 211

Education

HB 212

Finance

HB 213

Education

HB 214

Finance

HB 215

Education

HB 216

Education

HB 217

Judiciary

HB 218

Education

HB 219

Finance

HB 220

Labor and Industry

HB 222

Judiciary

HB 223

Local Government

HB 224

Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 226

Judiciary

HB 227

Judiciary

HB 229

Aging and Older Adult Services

HB 230

Education

HB 231

Judiciary

HB 233

Judiciary

HB 234

Judiciary

HB 238

Judiciary

HB 240

Transportation

HB 241

Finance

HB 242

Health

HB 243

Transportation

HB 244

State Government

HB 245

Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 246

Local Government

HB 247

Local Government

HB 248

Finance

HB 249

Finance

HB 250

Transportation

HB 251

State Government

HB 252

State Government

HB 253

Finance

HB 254

Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 255

Housing and Community Development

HB 256

Labor and Industry

HB 257

Transportation

HB 258

State Government

HB 259

Education

HB 260

Education

HB 261

Education

HB 262

Health

HB 263

Education

HB 264

Education

HB 265

Liquor Control

HB 266

Education

HB 267

Finance

HB 268

Judiciary

HB 269

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 270

Transportation

HB 271

State Government

HB 272

State Government

HB 273

State Government

HB 274

Labor and Industry

HB 275

State Government

HB 276

State Government

HB 277

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 278

State Government

HB 279

State Government

HB 280

State Government

HB 281

State Government

HB 282

State Government

HB 283

State Government

HB 284

Finance

HB 292

Local Government

HB 293

State Government

HB 294

Judiciary

HB 295

Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 296

State Government

HB 297

Judiciary

HB 298

Local Government

HB 299

Labor and Industry

HB 301

Education

HB 302

State Government

HB 303

Game and Fisheries

HB 304

Finance

HB 305

Labor and Industry

HB 306

Finance

HB 307

Labor and Industry

HB 308

Judiciary

HB 309

Judiciary

HB 310

Children and Youth

HB 311

Education

HB 312

State Government

HB 313

Transportation

HB 314

Finance

HB 315

Finance

HB 316

Finance

HB 317

Finance

HB 318

Transportation

HB 319

Education

HB 320

Health

HB 321

Children and Youth

HB 322

Children and Youth

HB 323

Judiciary

HB 324

Children and Youth

HB 325

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 326

Health

HB 327

Professional Licensure

HB 328

Professional Licensure

HB 329

Labor and Industry

HB 330

Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 331

Human Services

HB 332

State Government

HB 333

Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 334

Commerce

HB 335

Judiciary

HB 336

Judiciary

HB 337

Judiciary

HB 338

Judiciary

HB 339

State Government

HB 340

Labor and Industry

HB 341

Education

HB 342

Human Services

HB 343

Labor and Industry

HB 344

Labor and Industry

HB 345

Labor and Industry

HB 346

Education

HB 347

Labor and Industry

HB 348

Labor and Industry

HB 349

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 350

Children and Youth

HB 351

Labor and Industry

HB 352

Housing and Community Development

HB 353

Commerce

HB 354

Health

HB 355

Judiciary

HB 356

Labor and Industry

 

 

HR 23

Judiciary

HR 24

Labor and Industry

HR 26

Education

HR 28

State Government

HR 29

Education

HR 30

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 31

State Government

HR 32

State Government

HR 33

Health

HR 34

State Government

HR 36

Commerce

HR 37

State Government

HR 38

Transportation

 

 

SB 126

Finance

SB 143

Local Government

SB 144

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

SB 154

Transportation

SB 211

Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

SB 298

Transportation

SB 379

State Government

SB 443

Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1     To Judiciary

SB 1      To Judiciary

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, April 24, 2023, at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Monday, March 13, 2023

