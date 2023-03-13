Daily Session Report for Monday, March 13, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, March 13 - House of Representatives

Non-Voting Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 13, 2023

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned 12:15 p.m.

Communications Received

Pursuant to Rule 46, the Chair appoints the following Members to the Committee on Rules:

Representative Bradford, Chair

Representative McClinton

Representative Harris

Representative Bizzarro

Representative Davis

Representative Miller

Representative Schlossberg

Representative Krueger

Representative Daley

Representative Frankel

Representative Shusterman

Representative Parker

Representative Harkins

Representative Kinsey

Representative McNeill

Representative Sanchez

Representative Fiedler

Representative Kosierowski

Pursuant to Rule 46, the Chair is in receipt of a Communication from the Minority Leader appointing the following Members to the Committee on Rules:

Representative Cutler, Chair

Representative Delozier

Representative Dunbar

Representative Emrick

Representative Fee

Representative Grove

Representative Kail

Representative Kauffman

Representative Klunk

Representative Lawrence

Representative O’Neal

Representative Oberlander

Representative Pickett

Representative Topper

Representative White





PURSUANT TO THE REGULATORY REVIEW ACT, THE SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE IS REQUIRED TO PRESCRIBE THE JURIDICTION OF EACH STANDING COMMITTEE OF THE HOUSE OVER VARIOUS STATE AGENCIES FOR THE PURPOSE OF REVIEWING PROPOSED REGULATIONS. THE CHAIR SUBMITS FOR THE RECORD THE CHAIR’S DESIGNATIONS.

HB 113 Finance HB 138 Judiciary HB 139 Judiciary HB 147 Education HB 148 Education HB 149 Judiciary HB 150 Judiciary HB 151 Labor and Industry HB 152 Liquor Control HB 153 Health HB 154 Judiciary HB 155 Health HB 156 Agriculture and Rural Affairs HB 157 Agriculture and Rural Affairs HB 158 Health HB 159 State Government HB 178 Finance HB 179 Education HB 181 Labor and Industry HB 184 Health HB 186 Finance HB 188 Judiciary HB 189 Local Government HB 190 Judiciary HB 191 Judiciary HB 192 Judiciary HB 194 Finance HB 195 Environmental Resources and Energy HB 196 Judiciary HB 197 Judiciary HB 200 Environmental Resources and Energy HB 203 Labor and Industry HB 204 Finance HB 205 Finance HB 206 Labor and Industry HB 207 Environmental Resources and Energy HB 208 Labor and Industry HB 209 Judiciary HB 210 Labor and Industry HB 211 Education HB 212 Finance HB 213 Education HB 214 Finance HB 215 Education HB 216 Education HB 217 Judiciary HB 218 Education HB 219 Finance HB 220 Labor and Industry HB 222 Judiciary HB 223 Local Government HB 224 Environmental Resources and Energy HB 226 Judiciary HB 227 Judiciary HB 229 Aging and Older Adult Services HB 230 Education HB 231 Judiciary HB 233 Judiciary HB 234 Judiciary HB 238 Judiciary HB 240 Transportation HB 241 Finance HB 242 Health HB 243 Transportation HB 244 State Government HB 245 Agriculture and Rural Affairs HB 246 Local Government HB 247 Local Government HB 248 Finance HB 249 Finance HB 250 Transportation HB 251 State Government HB 252 State Government HB 253 Finance HB 254 Environmental Resources and Energy HB 255 Housing and Community Development HB 256 Labor and Industry HB 257 Transportation HB 258 State Government HB 259 Education HB 260 Education HB 261 Education HB 262 Health HB 263 Education HB 264 Education HB 265 Liquor Control HB 266 Education HB 267 Finance HB 268 Judiciary HB 269 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness HB 270 Transportation HB 271 State Government HB 272 State Government HB 273 State Government HB 274 Labor and Industry HB 275 State Government HB 276 State Government HB 277 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness HB 278 State Government HB 279 State Government HB 280 State Government HB 281 State Government HB 282 State Government HB 283 State Government HB 284 Finance HB 292 Local Government HB 293 State Government HB 294 Judiciary HB 295 Agriculture and Rural Affairs HB 296 State Government HB 297 Judiciary HB 298 Local Government HB 299 Labor and Industry HB 301 Education HB 302 State Government HB 303 Game and Fisheries HB 304 Finance HB 305 Labor and Industry HB 306 Finance HB 307 Labor and Industry HB 308 Judiciary HB 309 Judiciary HB 310 Children and Youth HB 311 Education HB 312 State Government HB 313 Transportation HB 314 Finance HB 315 Finance HB 316 Finance HB 317 Finance HB 318 Transportation HB 319 Education HB 320 Health HB 321 Children and Youth HB 322 Children and Youth HB 323 Judiciary HB 324 Children and Youth HB 325 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness HB 326 Health HB 327 Professional Licensure HB 328 Professional Licensure HB 329 Labor and Industry HB 330 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities HB 331 Human Services HB 332 State Government HB 333 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities HB 334 Commerce HB 335 Judiciary HB 336 Judiciary HB 337 Judiciary HB 338 Judiciary HB 339 State Government HB 340 Labor and Industry HB 341 Education HB 342 Human Services HB 343 Labor and Industry HB 344 Labor and Industry HB 345 Labor and Industry HB 346 Education HB 347 Labor and Industry HB 348 Labor and Industry HB 349 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness HB 350 Children and Youth HB 351 Labor and Industry HB 352 Housing and Community Development HB 353 Commerce HB 354 Health HB 355 Judiciary HB 356 Labor and Industry HR 23 Judiciary HR 24 Labor and Industry HR 26 Education HR 28 State Government HR 29 Education HR 30 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness HR 31 State Government HR 32 State Government HR 33 Health HR 34 State Government HR 36 Commerce HR 37 State Government HR 38 Transportation SB 126 Finance SB 143 Local Government SB 144 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness SB 154 Transportation SB 211 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities SB 298 Transportation SB 379 State Government SB 443 Transportation

HB 1 To Judiciary

SB 1 To Judiciary

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, April 24, 2023, at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.