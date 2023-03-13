Daily Session Report for Monday, March 13, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, March 13 - House of Representatives
Non-Voting Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
March 13, 2023
Convened at 12 Noon
Adjourned 12:15 p.m.
Communications Received
Pursuant to Rule 46, the Chair appoints the following Members to the Committee on Rules:
Representative Bradford, Chair
Representative McClinton
Representative Harris
Representative Bizzarro
Representative Davis
Representative Miller
Representative Schlossberg
Representative Krueger
Representative Daley
Representative Frankel
Representative Shusterman
Representative Parker
Representative Harkins
Representative Kinsey
Representative McNeill
Representative Sanchez
Representative Fiedler
Representative Kosierowski
Pursuant to Rule 46, the Chair is in receipt of a Communication from the Minority Leader appointing the following Members to the Committee on Rules:
Representative Cutler, Chair
Representative Delozier
Representative Dunbar
Representative Emrick
Representative Fee
Representative Grove
Representative Kail
Representative Kauffman
Representative Klunk
Representative Lawrence
Representative O’Neal
Representative Oberlander
Representative Pickett
Representative Topper
Representative White
PURSUANT TO THE REGULATORY REVIEW ACT, THE SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE IS REQUIRED TO PRESCRIBE THE JURIDICTION OF EACH STANDING COMMITTEE OF THE HOUSE OVER VARIOUS STATE AGENCIES FOR THE PURPOSE OF REVIEWING PROPOSED REGULATIONS. THE CHAIR SUBMITS FOR THE RECORD THE CHAIR’S DESIGNATIONS.
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
|
HB 113
|
Finance
|
HB 138
|
Judiciary
|
HB 139
|
Judiciary
|
HB 147
|
Education
|
HB 148
|
Education
|
HB 149
|
Judiciary
|
HB 150
|
Judiciary
|
HB 151
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 152
|
Liquor Control
|
HB 153
|
Health
|
HB 154
|
Judiciary
|
HB 155
|
Health
|
HB 156
|
Agriculture and Rural Affairs
|
HB 157
|
Agriculture and Rural Affairs
|
HB 158
|
Health
|
HB 159
|
State Government
|
HB 178
|
Finance
|
HB 179
|
Education
|
HB 181
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 184
|
Health
|
HB 186
|
Finance
|
HB 188
|
Judiciary
|
HB 189
|
Local Government
|
HB 190
|
Judiciary
|
HB 191
|
Judiciary
|
HB 192
|
Judiciary
|
HB 194
|
Finance
|
HB 195
|
Environmental Resources and Energy
|
HB 196
|
Judiciary
|
HB 197
|
Judiciary
|
HB 200
|
Environmental Resources and Energy
|
HB 203
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 204
|
Finance
|
HB 205
|
Finance
|
HB 206
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 207
|
Environmental Resources and Energy
|
HB 208
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 209
|
Judiciary
|
HB 210
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 211
|
Education
|
HB 212
|
Finance
|
HB 213
|
Education
|
HB 214
|
Finance
|
HB 215
|
Education
|
HB 216
|
Education
|
HB 217
|
Judiciary
|
HB 218
|
Education
|
HB 219
|
Finance
|
HB 220
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 222
|
Judiciary
|
HB 223
|
Local Government
|
HB 224
|
Environmental Resources and Energy
|
HB 226
|
Judiciary
|
HB 227
|
Judiciary
|
HB 229
|
Aging and Older Adult Services
|
HB 230
|
Education
|
HB 231
|
Judiciary
|
HB 233
|
Judiciary
|
HB 234
|
Judiciary
|
HB 238
|
Judiciary
|
HB 240
|
Transportation
|
HB 241
|
Finance
|
HB 242
|
Health
|
HB 243
|
Transportation
|
HB 244
|
State Government
|
HB 245
|
Agriculture and Rural Affairs
|
HB 246
|
Local Government
|
HB 247
|
Local Government
|
HB 248
|
Finance
|
HB 249
|
Finance
|
HB 250
|
Transportation
|
HB 251
|
State Government
|
HB 252
|
State Government
|
HB 253
|
Finance
|
HB 254
|
Environmental Resources and Energy
|
HB 255
|
Housing and Community Development
|
HB 256
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 257
|
Transportation
|
HB 258
|
State Government
|
HB 259
|
Education
|
HB 260
|
Education
|
HB 261
|
Education
|
HB 262
|
Health
|
HB 263
|
Education
|
HB 264
|
Education
|
HB 265
|
Liquor Control
|
HB 266
|
Education
|
HB 267
|
Finance
|
HB 268
|
Judiciary
|
HB 269
|
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
|
HB 270
|
Transportation
|
HB 271
|
State Government
|
HB 272
|
State Government
|
HB 273
|
State Government
|
HB 274
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 275
|
State Government
|
HB 276
|
State Government
|
HB 277
|
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
|
HB 278
|
State Government
|
HB 279
|
State Government
|
HB 280
|
State Government
|
HB 281
|
State Government
|
HB 282
|
State Government
|
HB 283
|
State Government
|
HB 284
|
Finance
|
HB 292
|
Local Government
|
HB 293
|
State Government
|
HB 294
|
Judiciary
|
HB 295
|
Agriculture and Rural Affairs
|
HB 296
|
State Government
|
HB 297
|
Judiciary
|
HB 298
|
Local Government
|
HB 299
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 301
|
Education
|
HB 302
|
State Government
|
HB 303
|
Game and Fisheries
|
HB 304
|
Finance
|
HB 305
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 306
|
Finance
|
HB 307
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 308
|
Judiciary
|
HB 309
|
Judiciary
|
HB 310
|
Children and Youth
|
HB 311
|
Education
|
HB 312
|
State Government
|
HB 313
|
Transportation
|
HB 314
|
Finance
|
HB 315
|
Finance
|
HB 316
|
Finance
|
HB 317
|
Finance
|
HB 318
|
Transportation
|
HB 319
|
Education
|
HB 320
|
Health
|
HB 321
|
Children and Youth
|
HB 322
|
Children and Youth
|
HB 323
|
Judiciary
|
HB 324
|
Children and Youth
|
HB 325
|
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
|
HB 326
|
Health
|
HB 327
|
Professional Licensure
|
HB 328
|
Professional Licensure
|
HB 329
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 330
|
Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
|
HB 331
|
Human Services
|
HB 332
|
State Government
|
HB 333
|
Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
|
HB 334
|
Commerce
|
HB 335
|
Judiciary
|
HB 336
|
Judiciary
|
HB 337
|
Judiciary
|
HB 338
|
Judiciary
|
HB 339
|
State Government
|
HB 340
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 341
|
Education
|
HB 342
|
Human Services
|
HB 343
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 344
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 345
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 346
|
Education
|
HB 347
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 348
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 349
|
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
|
HB 350
|
Children and Youth
|
HB 351
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 352
|
Housing and Community Development
|
HB 353
|
Commerce
|
HB 354
|
Health
|
HB 355
|
Judiciary
|
HB 356
|
Labor and Industry
|
|
|
HR 23
|
Judiciary
|
HR 24
|
Labor and Industry
|
HR 26
|
Education
|
HR 28
|
State Government
|
HR 29
|
Education
|
HR 30
|
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
|
HR 31
|
State Government
|
HR 32
|
State Government
|
HR 33
|
Health
|
HR 34
|
State Government
|
HR 36
|
Commerce
|
HR 37
|
State Government
|
HR 38
|
Transportation
|
|
|
SB 126
|
Finance
|
SB 143
|
Local Government
|
SB 144
|
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
|
SB 154
|
Transportation
|
SB 211
|
Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
|
SB 298
|
Transportation
|
SB 379
|
State Government
|
SB 443
|
Transportation
Bills Recommitted
SB 1 To Judiciary
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Monday, April 24, 2023, at 12 Noon
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.