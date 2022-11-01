New DonorPerfect Online Forms Now Integrate with PayPal and Venmo

DonorPerfect Online Forms allow organizations to collect donations digitally via PayPal and Venmo in the US.

Allowing digital donations reduces checkout friction and increases conversions, studies say

We are really excited about the comments from our donors saying how easy and intuitive the form is. It’s honestly overwhelming how many people have said it.” — Shannon Chalfont-Jones

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DonorPerfect, a leading fundraising platform for nonprofits, has released its new-and-improved DonorPerfect Online Forms feature, allowing organizations to collect donations digitally via PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Venmo in the US.

This new functionality was developed to empower DonorPerfect clients to reduce checkout friction on their online donation forms, thus improving their form conversion rate, and turning supporters into loyal donors.

Research shows that including PayPal as a payment option on your online donation forms can dramatically increase unplanned gifts (by 32%)* and repeat donations (by 79%).* PayPal users are nearly four times (3.7x)* as likely to donate when PayPal is an option, and 88 percent of them believe it’s the safest way to donate.*

The new DonorPerfect Online Forms reduce checkout friction and provide more benefits to nonprofits in 3 ways:

- Supporters can submit their donations on their desktop, mobile, or tablet device, without using a physical bank card. Donors are able to check out using their PayPal or Venmo accounts.

- Donors no longer have to bear the burden of entering their card or contact information. By signing in to their payment account, they can carry over their payment information without entering it manually.

- Nonprofit organizations can capture accurate donor information, which will then be automatically updated in their DonorPerfect system.

In April, DonorPerfect released the new DonorPerfect Donation Forms to beta clients for feedback. Shannon Chalfont-Jones, Marketing Manager at The Point Arc, shared, “We are really excited about the comments from our donors saying how easy and intuitive the form is. It’s honestly overwhelming how many people have said it. It’s such a drastic improvement from the older form!”

Footnotes

1 Nielsen, commissioned by PayPal, April 2022. Nielsen Media Attitudinal Survey of US (January 2022) with 400 recent donations (past 3 months) to Non-Profit organizations, including 200 PayPal donations & 200 non-PayPal donations. ‘Typical Checkout’ includes other mobile wallet options, credit/debit cards, buy now/pay later, prepaid/gift cards, cryptocurrency, and more.

2 Nielsen, commissioned by PayPal, April 2022. Nielsen Media Behavioral Panel of US with 590 Non-Profit desktop donation transactions (January 2021 to December 2021) Uplift % of PayPal users making two or more donations on the same website (45.5%) vs. Non-PayPal users making two or more donations on the same website (25.4%).

3 Nielsen, commissioned by PayPal, April 2022. Nielsen Media Behavioral Panel of US with Non-Profit desktop donations transactions from 1,720 consumers, from January 2021 to December 2021.

4 Nielsen, commissioned by PayPal, April 2022. Nielsen Media Attitudinal Survey of US (January 2022) with 400 recent donations (past 3 months) to Non-Profit organizations. Base: 338 PayPal users

ABOUT DONORPERFECT

DonorPerfect Fundraising offers tools, features, and best practices that empower fundraisers to gain and retain donors, simplify their daily work, and grow the community that champions their cause. From intelligent dashboards that turn data into insights to comprehensive donor profiles primed for segmentation, DonorPerfect helps organizations effectively adopt today’s most powerful fundraising strategies with ease.

Supporting 50,000 nonprofit professionals in raising more than $100 billion, our fundraising success platform provides innovative and affordable solutions for today’s ever-changing fundraising landscape. Join our community of changemakers today.

CONTACT:

Jeff Vogel

Director of Business Development

215-628-0400 ext 339

jvogel@softerware.com