Hounen Solar establishing first U.S. manufacturing operations in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Hounen Solar (Hounen), a global solar panel manufacturer, today announced plans to establish its first United States manufacturing operations in Orangeburg County. The company’s $33 million investment will create 200 new jobs.

Headquartered in Chino, California, Hounen manufactures solar photovoltaic (PV) panels worldwide, serving the clean energy market. In addition to solar panels, the company creates other electrical products. With a commitment to sustainability, Hounen uses innovative power sources to create clean energy including sustainable systems, turbine energy and renewable energy.

Located at 145 Millennium Drive in Orangeburg, Hounen’s plans include leasing a 200,720-square-foot plant, marking the company’s first manufacturing operations in the U.S and first South Carolina location. The Orangeburg County facility will allow the company to develop, manufacture and sell one gigawatt (GW) crystalline silicon PV panels in the U.S.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $500,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant to Orangeburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

“We are excited to announce our first manufacturing operations in the United States. Our new solar panel assembly plant will allow us to produce one GW crystalline silicon PV panels for markets in the U.S. We are grateful for the help and support of the South Carolina team and look forward to providing more economic opportunities in the state.” -Hounen Solar Chief Executive Officer Jufang Lv

“Hounen’s investment in Orangeburg County not only adds to the state’s growing renewable energy economy but also shows that South Carolina is a place where companies in every industry can thrive. We look forward to creating a strong partnership with Hounen for years to come and seeing the impact of these 200 new jobs.”-Gov. Henry McMaster

“This investment by Hounen will further strengthen South Carolina’s growing reputation in the clean energy sector, and we are excited for the environmental and economic opportunities that they will bring to the state. We welcome them to Orangeburg County and look forward to seeing them excel.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are delighted to welcome Hounen to Orangeburg County. Orangeburg County is a dynamic community on many fronts, from our talented, quality workforce to being the prime location for diverse industries across the globe. Hounen’s $33 million investment and creation of 200 jobs demonstrate how our community and the state work together as a team and support one another for the betterment of all.”-Orangeburg County Council ChairmanJohnnie Wright Sr.

“As interest in alternative energy resources by businesses, communities and individuals grows, so too does the need for the means to access those resources. Investments like today’s from Hounen Solar create more than just a product for increasing solar demands – it also creates well-paying and stable job opportunities for workers. We welcome Hounen Solar to Orangeburg County, and congratulate the company and our county partners on a bright future.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer

