Singer, Songwriter Angela Nichols Releases Vocal Single, 'Wings' – Dedicated to Individuals Across the Globe
Inspired by her self-discovery journey and co-collaborated with veterans Carlos Cahee (guitarist for Ashanti), SX:AM, and Billboard & Grammy nominated Sean Pen
‘Wings’ is a rebirth! It's about trusting and loving myself and others to be free no matter what the past may be!””HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After time in the making, singer/songwriter and creative Angela Nichols and team have released the debut single, 'Wings,' co-created by Angela and creative producers Carlos Cahee, SX:AM (Instagram: SX_AM_) and #1 Billboard and Grammy nominated vocal arranger and producer, Sean Pen (HeSo Rude). Carlos is known for his illustrious list of accomplishments in the industry, including working with Ashanti, August Alsina and Lloyd. He received The Millennial Tour Billboard Award, Top R&B and Rap Tour 2022. Angela contributing with her creative journey, versatile spirit, and voice. Angela’s dream in creating ‘Wings’ is to inspire truth and resiliency in those who listen, aligning with their inner angel to be free and be the best version of themselves. Stream Wings on Spotify, Apple Music, and all streaming platforms here: Spotify – Angela Nichols - 'Wings'.
— Angela Nichols, Singer/Songwriter
Angela, since a young age has always been inspired by music and known for her charisma and vocal talent. With a wide range and variety of genres her voice can connect with, her sound is unmistakably pure yet powerful and able to stretch across many genres. Her interest and zest for music comes from her gospel roots in Jackson, Mississippi. She has over 15 years’ experience singing diverse styles of music from jazz, Motown, rock, R&B, country, Christian to pop. She has performed for weddings, private events, fashion shows, charity organizations as well as concerts.
Angela grew up in a multi-cultured home, her mother being Korean and her father American. Her singing began with her Pentecostal roots singing at her hometown church in Jackson, Mississippi. A few of her favorite Christian artists include Kirk Franklin, Kim Walker, and Israel Houghton and favorite female icons including Etta James, Tina Turner, and Amy Winehouse.
Wings came to Angela in a dream and was inspired by her personal journey to rise above. Through personal trials, resiliency, and authentically showing up for herself, Angela learned that only when we are able to tap into our own spirit, can we break free to soar. 'Wings' was a subconscious cocktail of my fears and desires. I spent many years on the merry-go-round talking about my dreams, living other people's dreams. ‘Wings’ is a rebirth! It's about trusting and loving myself and others to be free no matter what the past may be!” says, Nichols.
Some of the inspirational text in the lyrics include: “I had to break away. I had to save myself from you. You’re holding me hostage. At least that’s what it feels like from my point of view.” – When Angela realizes that only she herself is holding herself back. This line is also an allegory for anyone feeling restrained or repressed in their current situation.
“You know I don’t say these things often, but I’ve been running from something more than truth. Now that I’ve found my wings know, you… You can never try to cut me at my roots… You can’t control me… I was meant to fly, to never touch the ground. I can finally vow to who I am now, not to who I was, a lost soul on the run, hoping one day I can kiss the sun.”
“Sometimes I can only recall pieces of my dreams but this one was so vivid that I wrote it down as soon as I woke up. It was like a movie, literally and this was around the time when Covid started. After writing it all down, it felt so surreal. I said to myself this will be a song! I had to share it and sent it over to my producers and they loved it!” Initially I was going for an upbeat EDM melodic house vibe, and the producers felt this one was personal and timeless to choose an alternative R&P/Pop feel for Wings.” -- says Nichols.
Angela created the song with Atlanta based producers and songwriters from Atlanta, Carlos Cahee (Kay-hee) who produces and manages R&B artists such as Ashanti and Lloyd. Angela also had the privilege of writing ‘Wings’ with SX:AM (Instagram: SX_AM_) and the one and only Sean Pen who has produced for many R&B icons like Snoop Dog, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, August Alsina.
“I'm grateful to God for sending me this vision of ‘Wings’ in a dream... and to everyone who has been on this journey with me, especially my husband who has been my biggest supporting fan! Angela will be releasing also a new house remix of Wings with one of the fathers of Afrobeat, SamKlef, @samklef talented artist and producer, check it out soon on all platforms.”
You can find Angela singing around town at Toulouse Bar and Café as well as more venues in the works for 2023.
ABOUT ANGELA NICHOLS: Angela Nichols is an Asian-American singing performer and artist. Her music influence came from her gospel roots in Jackson, Mississippi. She has over 15 years’ experience singing diverse styles of music from jazz, Motown, rock, R&B, country, Christian to pop. She has performed for weddings, private events, fashion shows, charity organizations as well as concerts. She also performs solo, and duet shows and can customize the musicians to client’s needs. Her soulful performances are influenced by some of her favorite artists: Etta James, Amy Winehouse, and Tina Turner.
Angela released her first single, 'Wings' (2022), now available on all platforms. In 2021 she released an inspirational debut single and music video on YouTube, “Don’t Count Me Out,” co-written with American Idol finalist, Vincent Powell in 2018. This song was dedicated to the survivors of brain aneurysm for The Joe Niekro Foundation where she and her husband John Bo Nichols co-chaired in 2018, a message of hope and faith. She will be releasing a new music video for her new single, 'Wings,' in 2023.
Website: www.SingAngelaNichols.com
YouTube: Wings - YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SjAMO7Nhvf0
Instagram: Angela Nichols (@singnichols): https://www.instagram.com/singnichols
