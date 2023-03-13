LLYC Doubles EBITDA since 2020
In 2022, operating income rose to €72.7 million (+36%) while total income stood at €89.5 million (+39%).
LLYC (BME:LLYC)MIAMI, FLORIDA, U.S., March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The audited figures for international communications, digital marketing, and public relations consultancy LLYC’s 2022 results revealed significant growth despite uncertainties triggered by the war in Ukraine and its impact on the global economy. The company has virtually doubled in size in the past two years in terms of not only total and operating revenues, but also EBITDA (+90% vs. 2020).
Total revenues: €89.5 million (+39% vs. 2021).
Operating income: €72.7 million (+36%).
Recurring EBITDA: €16 million (+26%).
Consolidated net income: €7 million (+30.6%).
“These solid results were only possible thanks to our teams’ significant efforts and our strong customer base,” shared Alejandro Romero, Global CEO of LLYC. “Thanks to both those factors, we once again met the goals set out in our business plan, in line with our commitment to our shareholders and to the market. Our 2023 forecast includes double-digit improvements in turnover, and we have a firm foundation for inorganic growth in our key markets.”
Key Takeaways
The top highlights of LLYC’s audited results are as follows:
-Strong Deep Digital Business growth, with this area contributing 32% operating income and 27% EBITDA in 2022. Its services are in high demand, with revenues increasing by 98% in 2022. This reflects its key role in transforming the firm’s value proposition.
-Sound financial position, with a financial debt/EBITDA ratio of -0.3, gross debt of €8.9 million (-15% versus 2021), and the resources necessary to carry out its ambitious 2023 business plan.
-Investment in talent, driven by LLYC’s goal of being a diverse, inclusive, equitable, and multidisciplinary company. In 2022, the firm ended the year with 1,127 employees (+17% over 2021). It also promoted 15% of its workforce to positions of greater responsibility (62% of which were women) and welcomed 637 people into its Challengers program for young talent.
-It was named Great Place to Work at 12 of its operations, making it an excellent place to work on a global level. Furthermore, SCOPEN recognized LLYC in its BEST AGENCY TO WORK FOR 2022 ranking in Spain.
-LLYC Venturing, the company group focused on investing in early-stage technology-based communication startups, made its first two investments in 2022. In June, LLYC invested in Erudit, a Spanish startup present in the United States that has used AI and Natural Language Processing technology to improve talent and team management. In November, it invested in Digital Audience, a Dutch technology company focused on new digital marketing strategies.
As part of its commitment to sustainability, LLYC has adopted policies to mitigate the environmental impact of its activity when purchasing goods and services. These focus on responsible purchasing; circular economy; and sustainable offices, meaning practices that allow us to reduce our consumption.
In terms of governance, LLYC follows the Code of Good Governance recommendations to incorporate Spanish BME stock market best practices and embraces gender equality at its highest levels. For example, most of the board of directors and almost 46% of the company’s executives are women.
-The LLYC Foundation supported 43 social entities through 8 projects, benefitting over 850 people across the firm’s 12 countries. 415 LLYC professionals volunteered 2,157 hours of their personal and work time to carry out these activities.
About LLYC
LLYC is a global communications, digital marketing, and public affairs consulting firm that helps its clients to face their strategic challenges with solutions and recommendations based on creativity, technology, and experience, seeking to minimize risks, seize opportunities and take care of the reputational impact. Amidst today's disruptive and uncertain context, LLYC assists its clients to achieve their short-term business goals and set a path, with a medium- and long-term vision, that upholds their social license to operate and enhances their prestige.
LLYC is listed on the Spanish secondary stock market, BME Growth. The firm currently has 20 offices in Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Spain (Madrid and Barcelona), the United States (Miami, New York, and Washington, DC), Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, and the Dominican Republic. LLYC also provides services through affiliated companies throughout Latin American markets.
Two leading industry publications rank LLYC among the world's top communications companies. It is ranked 36th by revenue worldwide according to PRWeek's Global Agency Business Report 2022 and 42nd in PRovoke's Global Ranking 2022.
LLYC has been named the Top Communication Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards, and Communication Consultant of the Year in Latin America at the 2021 International Business Awards.
