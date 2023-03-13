CE meets Vice Minister of Commerce while in Beijing

MACAU, March 13 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today met in Beijing with the country’s International Trade Representative (minister's level) and Vice Minister of Commerce, Mr Wang Shouwen, in order to exchange views on how to strengthen cooperation, in conjunction with the advancement of Macao’s economic development.

Mr Ho was in Beijing for the closing of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress.

In the meeting with Vice Minister of Commerce, Mr Ho expressed thanks to the Ministry for its long-term interest in, and support of, the economic development of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), and the enhancement of Macao people's livelihoods. In particular, the Ministry had helped in recent years to ensure a stable supply of daily goods to Macao, from the mainland.

The convention and exhibition sector was a pillar of Macao’s appropriate economic diversification, and Macao was stepping up effort to resume such business at the post-pandemic period. The International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum and the Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) had become signature Macao events, respectively attracting participants from places as far away as South America, and from Portuguese-speaking countries. The MSAR Government was pressing ahead with organisational effort regarding the next editions of the events, and was hoping to draw on the Ministry’s expertise for further guidance.

Regarding development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, the Chief Executive said that, with the strong support of the Central Government, a number of important policies had been introduced to foster the development of the Cooperation Zone. Macao enterprises would be able to take advantage of those policies, to use the Cooperation Zone as a new space for development. He additionally said Macao’s traditional Chinese medicine industry had achieved a solid foundation, and the MSAR Government would work further to inject vitality into the industry to build it as a signature economic activity for Macao.

Speaking in the meeting, Vice Minister Wang said he attended the meeting in representation of the Minister of Commerce, Mr Wang Wentao, and stressed the Ministry of Commerce had paid close attention to the development of Macao. The MSAR had seen a gradual recovery in its economy and had a stable and harmonious society. These were indispensable to the leadership role of the Chief Executive in terms of him uniting the local community.

Mr Ho’s visit to the Ministry would further bolster the two sides’ close ties. The Ministry would give its full support to assisting Macao in strengthening development of its convention and exhibition sector; and the city’s work at attracting investment to the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Also present at today’s meeting were the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Hoi Lai Fong, and Vice Minister of Commerce Ms Guo Tingting.