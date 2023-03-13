Cottonwood Art Festival Announces Karina Llergo As Featured Artist For May 6-7
Multicultural heritage artist Karina Llergo depicts the palpable energy of the human body in motion with soulful paintings.RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cottonwood Art Festival announces Karina Llergo as the featured artist for the Spring show to be held May 6-7, 2023 in Richardson, Texas. Born and raised in Mexico City, Llergo obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design and went on to study figurative and portrait art. The soulful paintings are dripping with color, emotion, weightless sensation, and a graceful surrender to the movement. Using only a brush and paint to apply texture, tone and color, Llergo shares fluid stories embracing optimism and strength.
“I’m so grateful and excited as Cottonwood Art Festival was one of my first art shows in Texas and it welcomed my art in the most amazing ways,” Llergo said. “Cottonwood has been one of my favorite art shows and all the team goes above and beyond to put on a great show. Richardson really cares for the artists and patrons, and they have the most amazing volunteers I have ever seen.”
“Ride Free” by Llergo is the featured artwork selected for the Spring show depicting a vibrant trio of a beautifully adorned horse, a free-spirited rider and a soaring bird. The artist was inspired to capture the colors, movement and energy of freedom. “She is riding the wind leaving all her troubles behind. She is riding to feel peace within herself. She is riding, listening to the cry of her heart saying, I am, I am, I feel free.” The original painting measuring 60” x 34” will be on display and is available; along with limited edition 24-karat goldleaf embellished gallery wrapped canvas reproductions.
“One of the first paintings I did as a kid was the face of a horse,” Llergo said. “After all the years I took that idea as my inspiration for a painting.”
Llergo resides in Northbrook, Ill. and first exhibited at Cottonwood Art Festival in the Spring 2019. The award-winning artist has also been interviewed by ABC News, Fox 2, WGN TV, National Museum of Women in the Arts, and exhibited at more than 35 shows across the country. Follow @KarinaLlergoArt on Instagram or Facebook.
“The enthusiasm and appreciation I receive from my collectors at Cottonwood Art Festival keeps getting better every year. I especially love when they share with me why and how they are touched by my art. My main reason for making art is to inspire people to love and embrace who they are,” she said.
Cottonwood Art Festival is May 6-7, 2023 at Cottonwood Park, located at 1321 W. Belt Line Road in Richardson, Texas. Admission is free and the festival is open Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Festival additionally includes live entertainment on the Imagery Wine Courtyard and Acoustic Stages, a craft beer garden, food trucks, ArtStop stations with activities for kids of all ages and more than 200 artist booths with artwork from around the world. Official festival merchandise featuring the artwork by Karina Llergo may be purchased on-site or online including t-shirts, tank tops, posters, and other items.
About Cottonwood Art Festival
Now in its 54th year, the semi-annual Cottonwood Art Festival is a juried show ranked among the Top 10 Fine Art Shows in the country. Local artists staged the first Festival at the scenic Cottonwood Park in Richardson, Texas in its humble beginnings in 1969. Cottonwood has since established itself as an internationally award-winning signature art event and become a tradition within the community. The Festival designed outreach programs as innovative tools to mentor students, designed to broaden the interest in visual arts beyond the art festival, and bring the art world into classrooms. www.cottonwoodartfestival.com
Cottonwood Art Festival at Cottonwood Park in the City of Richardson, Texas