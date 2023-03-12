On 03/06/2023, Cpl. Cote stopped Jamie Thorne (34) of Saco on the ME Turnpike southbound in Portland. Her ME driver’s license was found to be revoked and she was listed as a Habitual Offender. She was summonsed for Operating after Habitual Offender Revocation and the vehicle was driven away by a licensed family member who came to the scene.

On 03/09/2023, Tr. Foley observed Garrison Beck (31) operating his vehicle erratically on I-95 in Farmingdale. The resulting investigation revealed that Beck was operating under the influence. Beck was arrested and transported to Augusta Police Department where his breath test results were above the legal limit.

On 03/10/2023, Tr. Ellis stopped a juvenile operator for speeding on the ME turnpike southbound in Falmouth. Her license was found to be suspended. She was summonsed and a parent contacted. A licensed passenger drove the vehicle away.

On 03/11/2023, Tr. Wilcox stopped Shelly Brownstein (51) of Alfred after receiving a traffic complaint on her operation. She was arrested and charged with OUI - Drugs. Wells Police Department assisted with a DRE.

On 03/11/2023, Tr. Ellis contacted Manuel Miguel (45) of Auburn on the ME turnpike northbound in New Gloucester after reports of erratic operation. He was found to be impaired and transported to Gray Barracks for a chemical test. His results were over the legal limit. He was charged with Operating Under the Influence and Driving to Endanger.

On 03/12/2023, Tr. Wilcox stopped Brian Clarke (35) for Criminal Speed on the ME Turnpike in Biddeford. Clarke was issued a summons.

On 03/12/2023, Tr. Ellis stopped Zachary Hicks (24) for speeding on the ME turnpike southbound in Biddeford. He was found to have a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and transported to jail without incident. Tr. Wilcox assisted.