GETHAIRMD™ AND DR. PAUL THOMPSON ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP OFFERING HAIR LOSS TREATMENTS TO PATIENTS
The Thompson Clinic, led by Age Management Expert, Dr. Thompson, adds a comprehensive suite of FDA-cleared hair loss/enhancement treatments for its patients
GetHairMD’s suite of clinically-proven hair loss treatments provide patients with superior results which is consistent with our mission of offering our patients treatment options to meet their needs”FT. WORTH, TX, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thompson Clinic, led by Age Management Expert, Dr. Paul Thompson, today announced that in conjunction with GetHairMD™, it has added a comprehensive suite of FDA-cleared hair loss/enhancement treatments to its robust service offerings.
— Dr. Paul Thompson
With this partnership, Dr. Thompson joins the GetHairMD™ network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all forms and causes of hair loss.
GetHairMD™ offers a one-stop shop for patients battling hair loss. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, at-home therapies, laser hair growth treatments and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. GetHairMD™ is one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion, which drives specially formulated, medical grade serum directly into the scalp for superior results.
“The Thompson Clinic has been successfully helping patients on their anti-aging and wellness journey for years with age management programs specifically designed for each patient. We have decided that non-surgical hair loss/regrowth was the next logical extension of services to better serve the needs of our loyal patients,” said Dr. Thompson. “GetHairMD’s full suite of safe and effective clinically-proven hair loss treatment options provide patients with superior results which is consistent with our mission of offering patients the perfect treatment option to meet their needs.”
“We are so pleased to be partnering with Dr. Thompson and The Thompson Clinic to bring our proven hair loss/regrowth treatments to patients in Ft. Worth and the surrounding areas” said Paul Herchman, GetHairMD CEO, “Hair loss affects over 45% of the adult population in both men and women. Dr. Thompson and the fantastic team at The Thompson Clinic can now offer these breakthrough, proven hair loss solutions to their patients as part of their overall wellness program.”
Dr. Thompson and The Thompson Clinic is conveniently located at 5320 Camp Bowie Blvd. Ft. Worth, TX 76107. To book an appointment for a free consultation, call 817.731.1952 or visit The Thompson Clinic website at www.thethompsonclinic.com.
About The Thompson Clinic and Dr. Thompson:
The Thompson Clinic is the premier wellness practice in Ft. Worth. The Thompson Clinic’s full suite of services starts with a physical examination and review of the patient’s medical history. These results will provide the foundation of a customized wellness and anti-aging program specifically tailored to each patients’ specific needs and wellness goals. Services are provided both on a treatment basis as well as a concierge service.
Medical Director, Dr. Paul Thompson is a highly respected authority on anti-aging and wellness. Dr. Thompson is widely experienced in the latest and most effective anti-aging programs and treatments on the market today.
To book an appointment or a free consultation, call 817.731.1952 or visit the website at www.thethompsonclinic.com. Also follow us on Instagram and Facebook to see the latest advancements in the field of anti-aging and wellness.
About GetHairMD™:
GetHairMD™ is a network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all form and causes of hair loss.
GetHairMD™ is the one-stop shop for all hair loss solutions. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, at-home therapies, laser hair growth treatments and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. Along with the hair loss solutions we provide today, we constantly stay ahead of the technological curve. For example, we are one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion, which drives our pharmaceutical grade serum into the scalp for optimal results.
GetHairMD™ has grown this year from a single location in Southlake, TX to 14 locations nationally. For more information about GetHairMD™, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com.
Dr. Paul Thompson
The Thompson Clinic
+1 817-731-1952
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube