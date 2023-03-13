TrustSwap & CryptoCFOs Partner, Ensuring Launchpads Succeed via Access to Global Network of Crypto Accounting & Tax Pros

TrustSwap x CryptoCFOs CryptoCFOs Launch App to Access Crypto Tax & Accounting Community The Account Ant NFT is now available on OpenSea.io

The collaboration will help ensure the long-term success of new projects by giving them access to strategic guidance from top-tier financial professionals.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoCFOs, the premier tax and accounting community for CPAs, Accountants, Tax Preparers, and CFOs, serving or entering the crypto industry, has announced a new partnership with TrustSwap, a DeFi ecosystem, and launchpad that has over $500 million USD Total Value Locked within their product 'Team Finance' designed to allow anyone in the world to launch a crypto token with zero coding experience required.

The partnership will provide new projects through the TrustSwap Launchpads ecosystem with access to the CryptoCFOs community. The goal of the partnership is to help ensure the ongoing financial stability of these early-stage startups through education and a professional support system.

"Access to accounting and tax professionals who are well-versed in crypto assets is a huge barrier to success for many early-stage projects. The resources in the CCFOs community will help launchpads gain access to top professionals from around the globe so they can succeed in the long term," said Jeff K, CEO of TrustSwap.

The CryptoCFOs community, which includes accounting, tax, and finance professionals from over 12 countries around the globe, will ensure that new projects have access to strategic guidance from professionals at the forefront of the crypto and web3 industry. Through the mobile app or web version, web3 startups can have high-quality discussions and education on the go.

TrustSwap's Startup incubator "Launchpads" have launched over 45 projects and raised over $50 million dollars for startups looking to get into the crypto space. TrustSwap’s "The Crypto App,” a portfolio tracker and news portal now boasts over 4.5 million downloads.

"Crypto asset regulation is evolving and navigating the blockchain is complex, so businesses need a resource in the form of a community to stay relevant. CryptoCFOs supports and uplifts existing financial professionals in the crypto space through weekly roundtable discussions, a library of 50+ course videos, office hours, and vibrant discourse." said Taylor Zork, CPA and CEO of CryptoCFOs.

The partnership between TrustSwap and CryptoCFOs will help ensure the success of newly launched projects within the TrustSwap ecosystem by providing them with access to the resources they need to thrive in the ever-evolving world of crypto and web3.

About CryptoCFOs

Established in 2021, CryptoCFOs is a community established for accountants, tax preparers, astute investors, and crypto industry professionals looking to grow their practice or establish themselves at the dawn of a new generation in finance. The CryptoCFOs program empowers industry professionals to secure clients, build a profitable remote practice, and find success in the infancy of the fastest-growing industry.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a DeFi ecosystem that has over $500 million USD secured within their product 'Team Finance' designed to allow anyone in the world to launch a crypto token with zero coding experience required. The TrustSwap app "The Crypto App" portfolio tracker and news portal now hosts over 4.5 million users. Finally, TrustSwap's Startup incubator "Launchpads" have launched over 45 projects and raised over 50 million dollars for startups looking to get into the crypto space.

