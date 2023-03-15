VisionAI Toolkit for Workplace Safety & Compliance now available on Azure Marketplace
Visionify’s VisionAI Toolkit, now available on Azure Marketplace, provides Workplace Safety and Compliance solutions designed for diverse industry applications.DENVER, COLORADO, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionify.ai, a Colorado-based a Computer Vision solutions provider, has announced the availability of VisionAI Toolkit for Workplace Safety and Compliance on Azure Marketplace. This toolkit consists of a suite of Workplace Safety and Compliance solutions for multiple industries and use cases, designed to create safe and compliant workplaces. This has enabled global customers to easily access and deploy Visionify's next-gen Vision AI solutions.
The VisionAI Toolkit includes a range of Vision AI Applications. Currently it supports over 60 common scenarios for workplace safety and compliance policies. Visionify has published their current applications and roadmap on their website.
The distinguishing feature of their product is its 'Ready-to-Use-Models' that provide out-of-box utility as soon as they are deployed. They work with existing cameras, no additional hardware, sensors or infrastructure is required to run them. In addition to this, the product's integration with Azure Marketplace has made it easier for global customers to use and scale it. This integration has simplified the procurement process to a single-click installation, allowing clients to add the Toolkit to their Azure resources easily and have a streamlined user experience. These models are supported on the cloud, edge and self-hosted environments.
"With our advanced Vision AI solutions now available on Azure Marketplace, customers can take proactive steps towards creating a safer workplace," said Priyesh Sanghvi, CEO and Co-Founder of Visionify.ai. "I believe that the accessibility of our solutions is truly empowering as it allows our clients to leverage the power of Computer Vision with just a few clicks. This will be a game-changer for many workplaces that have always wanted to integrate computer vision tools into their workflow but failed because of the complexity of development and robustness of the solution. With the VisionAI toolkit, workplaces across the globe can deploy our Apps and easily detect/analyze workplace hazards in real-time, make data-driven decisions, and prioritize safety at all times."
Harsh Murari, CTO at Visionify said, “VisionAI toolkit is a culmination of our experience in Computer Vision and a passion for building solutions that save people’s lives. We have built support for modular VisionAI Apps, which can be configured and deployed independently. Our customers can try out these apps quickly through their webcams, and create a production deployment in a few hours. Our goal is to continue growing these portfolio of Vision AI apps to address a wider range of use-cases, and help our customers enable safer workplaces.”
About Visionify.ai
Visioniy.ai is a leading Computer Vision software company with expertise in Workplace Safety and Compliance. Their VisionAI toolkit consists of over 60 VisionAI apps, that help organizations with enabling safer workplaces. Visionify also builds custom integrations and automated reporting. To learn more about Visionify’s Computer vision solutions and to request a demo, visit Visionify.ai.
