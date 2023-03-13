Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Consumer Spending Increases
NPI Works with Health, Wellness, and Sports Nutrition Brands to Launch Products in the United States
It is amazing that consumers keep spending despite inflation.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumers keep spending despite the Fed’s attempts to slow down the economy.
“It is amazing that consumers keep spending despite inflation,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “Consumer spending is still helping retailers and product manufacturers.”
The Personal Consumption Expenditures Index showed consumer spending increasing by 1.8 percent in January after it had fallen the previous month.
“Because the economy is hot, the Fed will probably keep increasing interest rates to bring down the rate of inflation,” Gould said. “The Fed wants a ‘soft landing’ for the economy, which would keep the United States out of a recession.”
Gould keeps a close eye on the economy because NPI works with domestic and international health, wellness, sports nutrition, and beauty brands that want to launch products in the United States.
Changing retail trends are something the NPI team also tracks.
“In the 2000s, I realized that online commerce was ready to explode,” Gould said. “I worked with Joe Mies, then the founder and CEO of Muscle Foods USA and now president of NPI, to place major brands onto Amazon’s virtual shelves of its new health, wellness, and sports nutrition categories.
“You can’t be a follower,” Gould said. “You have to see how the retail landscape is changing if you want to make sound business decisions.”
Gould also developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform which brings together all the professional services companies need to launch products in the U.S.
“If you partner with NPI, you will find that we can control all aspects of the product rollout,” he added. “We provide sales, marketing services, FDA regulatory compliance expertise, and operational support.”
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
