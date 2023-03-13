Tampa Area Detox Expands to Include Residential Substance Use Disorder Treatment
Tampa Area Detox, CuraSouth, Expands to Include Residential Substance Use Disorder Treatment, Combatting Escalating Rates of Opioid Overdose in the Region
We are dedicated to reducing addiction and overdose rates by offering Tampa residents an accessible and effective continuum of care. ”TAMPA, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CuraSouth, the Tampa area’s premier medical detoxification center, has announced the official opening of its residential treatment program, which will be offered as a follow-up level of care at their state-of-the-art facility. The residential wing, which will provide continuing care to clients who have completed detoxification, opened its doors in February, 2023.
— Billy LaBare, Director of Operations
“CuraSouth has been a stand alone detoxification center since March, 2022,” says Billy LaBare, Director of Operations. “During the detoxification process, our clinical staff works diligently to ensure clients are set up with the most appropriate aftercare plan. This additional level of care will allow clients to continue developing the skills necessary to avoid relapse, improving treatment outcomes.”
A Deadly Issue for Tampa Bay Residents
As part of Guardian Recovery Network, CuraSouth is increasing access to effective substance use and mental health treatment, combating escalating rates of addiction and overdose in Tampa, FL, and surrounding areas.
In the Tampa Bay area, the overdose rate is 23 out of every 100,000 people — a rate 9 percent higher than the remainder of Florida and 50 percent higher than the national average.
LIVE Tampa Bay, a local leadership commission dedicated to reducing the number of drug overdoses and deaths in the area, reports, “The Tampa Bay Region lost 30 people every week to an opioid fatality in the first half of 2020. That’s a 61.62 percent increase when compared to the first six months of 2019.”
When it comes to reducing opioid-related fatalities, access to effective detoxification services serves as the first line of defense. CuraSouth has played an imperative role in the Tampa Bay community since opening its doors in 2022, offering professional medical and clinical care to those in need of a safe, pain-free opioid detoxification.
When asked how the residential program will improve the lives of those suffering from substance use disorders in the Tampa area, LaBare says, “Our new residential program allows clients to gain further stabilization while providing them with clinical interventions and insight into their substance use, clearing the path to long-term sobriety. Our detoxification center has been imperative for those in the Tampa Bay area who are combating opioid addiction and who require medical stabilization. Now the facility has the ability to provide more support and help the surrounding community heal from the devastation caused by the local opioid epidemic.”
Bringing an Effective Continuum of Care to Florida Residents
Adding a residential level of care will improve treatment outcomes, offering CuraSouth clients a greater chance of life-long recovery.
A scientific study published by the National Library of Medicine reports, “Those who transition to longer term treatment following detoxification have better outcomes, including reduced drug use, reduced HIV risk behavior, and fewer readmissions to detoxification.”
While it is well accepted that a full continuum of care improves treatment outcomes, the study also found, “Despite the importance of treatment after detoxification, there is often a gap in the continuum of care.”
When asked about the motivation to create a full continuum of care at CuraSouth, LaBare states, “Providing clients with a smooth transition into the next phase of their treatment plan often means the difference between continued sobriety and relapse. This additional level of care will allow clients the ability to begin the journey of recovery and really find out what the root cause of their addiction is, while they develop and implement vital relapse prevention skills. We are dedicated to reducing addiction and overdose rates by offering Tampa residents an accessible and effective continuum of care.”
