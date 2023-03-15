Business Reporter: Increasing investment transparency in fund houses
How a SaaS platform can provide an alternative for improving back office operationsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Henry Lin, CEO of Linnovate talks about how private equity and venture capital fund managers can meet investors’ increasing demand for investment transparency and actionable insights. Investment funds innovate their customer-facing functions first to improve the client experience. Therefore, their middle and back office operations often still rely on manual processes and spreadsheets. To improve the situation, so far there have been two avenues that funds could go down. They could outsource these operations to fund administrators and lose their direct access to the data. However, third-party administrators are often late adopters of digital tools, and therefore can’t process data at the speed that could enable decision-making in real time. Alternatively, funds could streamline their operations by implementing digital solutions in-house, but that requires considerable investment in both technology and the people who will operate it.
Meanwhile, Linnovate Partners’ platform combines professional services with technology solutions for the alternative asset industry. In this setup, Linnovate Partners’ clients can take advantage of personalized fund administration service and access to its technology platform. The platform offers real-time personalised investment data and enables users to instantly generate advanced financial analysis across a range of metrics. Moreover, the platform helps streamline investor communications with clients along the entire investment lifecycle and has advanced data security features as well. Overall, Linnovate Partners can automate up to 80% of the traditional fund administration processes which not only boosts the asset managers’ efficiency but also minimizes the firm’s operational cost.
To learn more about how asset managers can streamline their back office operation, watch the video.
