Business Reporter: Addressing the labour shortage problem in warehouses and fulfilment centres
How common warehouse vehicles retrofitted into autonomous ones can help fill the gapLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “How do you solve a $1 trillion problem?”
So begins a recent Business Reporter article that explores how industrial autonomous vehicle technology can solve the labour shortage problem that plagues manufacturers and third-party logistics and fulfilment centres (3PLs).
So far, the logistics sector’s response to labour shortages has been a more aggressive recruitment strategy, which resulted in payroll making up sometimes as much as 70 per cent of the entire budget. Today, however, companies like Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) are building and deploying autonomous vehicle solutions that work with existing labour as “cobots”. In other words, Cyngn augments the work of humans, making their days less monotonous and strenuous.
Cyngn’s business model has been optimised to foster rapid adoption of these technologies. For one, they offer their technology as a robotics-as-a-service (RaaS), which means even SMEs can afford to deploy autonomous vehicles with a straightforward monthly expense. Moreover, Cyngn’s technology can be retrofitted onto existing warehouse vehicles, enabling companies to tap into autonomy without replacing their existing fleet. Once deployed, Cyngn’s technology has been shown to increase productivity by up to 33 per cent and slash human labour costs by two-thirds.
To learn more about how you can turn common warehouse vehicles into autonomous ones, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Cyngn
Cyngn is an industrial autonomous vehicle technology company. Cyngn's Enterprise Autonomy Suite (EAS) unifies robotaxi-level autonomous driving software, off-the-shelf leading hardware, and precise analytics to deliver the first of its kind autonomous vehicle solution for industrial fleets.
www.cyngn.com
