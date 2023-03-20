Dr. Svetlana Anokhina, DDS Listed as Top Dentist in Cosmetic Dentistry & Complex Smile Reconstruction
Miami & Hallandale Florida Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2023 Award
Dr. Svetlana Anokhina selected as best for Aesthetic Dentistry”COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami, Florida dentist, Dr. Svetlana Anokhina has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2023. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.
Dr. Anokhina practices at the “Svetlana Dental and Esthetic Center”, 2100 East Hallandale Blvd. in Miami, Hallandale, Florida. She has over 25 years of experience in Implantology and Cosmetic Dentistry, and is a specialist in Full-Mouth Reconstruction and Innovative Dental Treatments.
The practice has been recognized for its stunning aesthetic dentistry utilizing the finest materials and state-of-the-art techniques.
Services include: Smile Makeovers, Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants, Endodontics, Laser Dentistry and Invisalign. Dr. Anokhina also provides Advanced Neuromuscular Dentistry and Complex Reconstruction, including sophisticated Temporomandibular Joint Therapy (TMJ) and Treatment for Sleep Apnea. The “Svetlana Dental and Esthetic Center” also offers Beauty and Cosmetology procedures, including Skin Resurfacing, Facial Rejuvenation, Botox Therapy, Dermal Lip Augmentation, and Facelift Dentures.
Dr. Anokhina received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from New York University School of Dentistry. She has extensive postgraduate training and experience in Dental Implants, Cosmetic Smile Design and Reconstructive Dental procedures. Dr. Anokhina has Certifications from the prestigious Las Vegas Global Institute of Advanced Dental Study and is a member of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, and the Academy of Esthetic Dentistry.
The practice is well-known for delivering compassionate and comfortable care, performed in the most gentle, efficient and knowledgeable manner. They have received over a hundred 5-Star Reviews online, from very grateful patients. For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact the Svetlana Dental and Esthetic Center directly at 954-457-8308 or www.svetlanadental.com.
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "America's Best Dentists" directory.
