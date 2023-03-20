Walford Home, LLC Introduces New Hazelnut Clay Color to Popular Rustic Farmhouse Product Line - Ready For Retail Buyers

Walford Home Hazelnut Clay Kitchen Utensil Holder Ready For Retail Orders Walford Home Hazelnut Clay Kitchen Salt and Pepper Shaker Set Ready For Retail Orders Walford Home - Home Kitchen Garden Décor

Walford Home, LLC adds Hazelnut Clay to their farmhouse product line of home, kitchen, and garden products. New color will only be available for retail stores.

Our Hazelnut Clay is a timeless and versatile color that will complement any home decor style.” — Lawrence Barnes

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Walford Home , LLC, a North Carolina-based family-owned business, is excited to announce the addition of a new color to their existing line of rustic farmhouse home, kitchen, and garden products. Hazelnut Clay is a trending color for 2023 and will add warmth and character to any home."Our customers have been asking for a new color option, and we're thrilled to deliver with Hazelnut Clay," says Lawrence Barnes, CEO of Walford Home. "Our flower pot, flower planter, and french flower vase line with dogwood flower feature, kitchen utensil holder , and decorative trays all available in Hazelnut Clay will make a great addition to any farmhouse-style home, kitchen, or garden."Hazelnut Clary is a warm, earthy color that is reminiscent of clay or terracotta. It is a medium-toned shade that exudes a sense of groundedness and stability. The color has a subtle brownish-orange undertone that gives it depth and richness, while also maintaining a sense of softness and approachability. The color is versatile and can be used in a variety of contexts, and is perfect for interior design. It pairs well with other warm neutrals, as well as bolder colors such as deep greens or blues. Overall, Hazelnut Clay is a sophisticated and timeless color that adds warmth and depth to any decor palette.Walford Home products are designed exclusively by their internal team in the US and are made of premium quality materials. The colored and galvanized kitchen, home, and garden products are both functional and decorative, created specifically in a distinctive farmhouse style.Currently, Walford Home is taking orders for retail stores only for the new Hazelnut Clay color. Retailers can visit their website to contact Walford Home now to add this trending color to their inventory."We're confident that our customers will love the new Hazelnut Clay color as much as we do," adds Barnes. "It's a versatile color that will complement any home decor style."Visit Walford Home on social media to stay updated on their latest products and promotions. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, or visit their website to learn more.About Walford Home: Established in 2017, Walford Home is an American family-owned business located in North Carolina. Walford Home products are proudly designed in the US by our internal team. Walford Home specializes in premium quality home, kitchen and garden products designed exclusively by us to bring character and accent your home. Walford Home's colored and galvanized kitchen, home and garden products are both functional and decorative, created specifically for you in our distinctive farmhouse style.Retail Buyers: Visit https://www.walfordhome.com/ now to connect with us to order our new Hazelnut Clay color for your retail store and add warmth and character to your inventory. Don't miss out on this trending color for 2023.

