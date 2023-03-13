Sleepnet envo® mask included in workplace protection factor study
New Study Confirms the Effectiveness of Quarter-Facepiece Elastomeric Respirator in Simulated Workplace ConditionsHAMPTON, NH, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Hygiene found that a quarter-facepiece elastomeric respirator effectively protects against airborne particles in simulated workplace conditions. The study, conducted by a team of researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health, supports increasing the assigned protection factor (APF) for quarter-facepiece respirators, a class ignored by most manufacturers over the last 40 years.
"Our study shows that quarter-facepiece elastomeric respirators can provide effective respiratory protection in the workplace," said Margaret Sietsema, lead author of the study. "This is good news for workers who need to protect themselves from harmful airborne particles, and it's also good news for employers looking for cost-effective ways to protect their workers."
The researchers measured the fit, or degree in which the respirator seals to the face, of the envo® mask quarter-facepiece respirator using an OSHA-approved fit test, then measured fit during three simulated healthcare tasks. The results showed that the fit performance of the envo® mask quarter-facepiece elastomeric respirator is similar to that of reusable half-facepiece elastomeric respirators.
Co-author of the study, Dr. Lisa M. Brosseau of Colfax South LLC, said, "This study demonstrates the efficacy of a quarter-facepiece elastomeric respirator in protecting workers from hazardous aerosol exposures. Our findings showed that this respirator provides similar protection as a half-facepiece elastomeric respirator. Reusable respirators are a more cost-effective option for healthcare workers, especially during a pandemic."
The study also found that the quarter-facepiece elastomeric respirator was comfortable, easy to breathe through, and stayed in place during wear. The researchers noted that a quarter-facepiece elastomeric respirator is an attractive option for workers who may be required to wear respiratory protection for extended periods.
"This study confirms that the envo® mask quarter-facepiece elastomeric respirator is a valuable option for employers looking to protect their workers from respiratory hazards," said Kevin McCarthy, Global Sales Officer at Sleepnet. "We encourage employers to consider this type of respirator when developing or updating their respiratory protection programs."
Dr. Margaret Sietsema and Dr. Hamed Hamza conducted this project with support from a contract between Sleepnet Corporation and the University of Illinois Chicago. Dr. Lisa M. Brosseau received support from a separate contract with Sleepnet to provide technical input and review and to assist in the preparation of this manuscript.
For a full copy of the study please go to: Sietsema, Margaret, Hamed Hamza, and Lisa M. Brosseau. "Simulated workplace protection factor study of a quarter-facepiece elastomeric respirator." Journal of Occupational and Environmental Hygiene (2022): 1-7. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/epdf/10.1080/15459624.2022.2145014?needAccess=true&role=button.
About envo® mask:
The envo® mask combines respiratory protection with superior comfort in a sleek, compact design. Our reusable quarter-face elastomeric respirator is NIOSH-approved, comfortable, secure, and designed for long-term wear. Approved for use with our N95 filters, the envo® mask comes with or without an exhalation valve. www.envomask.com
About the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Hygiene:
The Journal of Occupational and Environmental Hygiene is a leading peer-reviewed journal that provides up-to-date information on the latest developments in the field of occupational health and safety. The journal aims to promote the exchange of information and best practices among professionals working in this area, focusing on improving the health and safety of workers worldwide.
About Sleepnet:
We believe in building products that help people lead healthier lives. Our passion for innovation is at the core of everything we do, laying a foundation for creating new ideas and building better products. We are experienced manufacturers focused on developing best-in-class products that improve the health and well-being of our customers. For more than 30 years, Sleepnet has manufactured gel masks and respirators built to help customers breathe easier. With comfort and safety top of mind, we proudly design and manufacture our products in the United States. www.sleepnetmasks.com
