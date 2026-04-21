Sleepnet Health Announces New Website Domain: sleepnethealth.com

New domain reflects broader focus on respiratory health solutions

HAMPTON, NH, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleepnet Health today announced that it has transitioned its primary website domain from sleepnetmasks.com to www.sleepnethealth.com . The new domain reflects the company's dedication to better serving customers across the globe, while embracing a future defined by technology-driven innovation — one that will continue to unfold through new masks, devices, and respiratory equipment in the months ahead.The transition is effective immediately. Visitors who navigate to the previous website address will be automatically redirected to the new domain, ensuring uninterrupted access to product information, clinical resources, and customer support.“Moving to sleepnethealth.com better represents who we are today and where we’re headed,” said Leigh Ann Steele, Vice President Marketing. “Our focus continues to be on delivering high-quality respiratory health solutions for patients and clinicians. This update also aligns our digital presence with the full scope of our offerings.”"This domain change reflects an important step for Sleepnet Health," said Kevin McCarthy, President. "With 30 years of experience making masks, we are transitioning to a tech-driven respiratory company — bringing new technology, devices, and home care solutions to patients everywhere."Customers, partners, and clinicians can continue to access all existing content and services through the new website. There are no changes to product availability, ordering processes, or customer support as a result of the domain update.What’s changing• New primary website: www.sleepnethealth.com What’s not changing• Products, services, and support remain the same• Existing links will continue to function via automatic redirects• No disruption to customer access or serviceSleepnet encourages customers and partners to update bookmarks and saved links to the new domain.For more information, visit www.sleepnethealth.com About SleepnetSleepnet is a US-based designer and manufacturer of high-quality respiratory masks and related solutions, offering a broad portfolio that includes CPAP, NIV, and Pediatric masks that support patients and providers across home and clinical settings. Built on decades of innovation and proprietary technologies like AIR°geland Custom Fit, Sleepnet products are engineered for comfort, performance, and reliability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.