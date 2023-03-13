Improve Indoor Air Quality in Schools with Available ESSER Funds
ESSER funds can be used to invest in HEPA air purification, like that offered by ISO-Aire, equipped with up to three layers of clean air technology and ideal for commercial applications like schools.
School districts nationwide have the opportunity to purchase commercial air purifiers to improve ventilation using federal funding.SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indoor air quality (IAQ) has been a goal for many schools across the nation, and especially more so since the onset of COVID-19. However, improving IAQ has been determined for decades to significantly improve learning environments, including reducing absenteeism rates, enhancing focus and test scores, and boosting staff productivity. Despite the benefits, many schools lack the resources to upgrade the existing HVAC system required to achieve adequate IAQ.
There’s good news though- the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, which was created to provide funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, provides a source of funding for school districts to have the rare opportunity to upgrade their infrastructure to achieve better IAQ in their facilities, including ventilation projects. Schools have access to billions of dollars in funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA), and the America Rescue Plan Act (ARP) Act.
Although the ESSER Fund is an outcome of federal government legislation, schools receive ESSER funds from their state, receiving them in the form of grants to Local Education (LEA) Agencies. Any K-12 public school district and other charter schools that qualify as an LEA can be awarded a grant by sending in a grant application through their state’s Department of Education website. Over the past few years, ESSER has had funding allocation deadlines in 2021 and 2022, with the next one coming up in 2023.
Possible steps toward ventilation upgrades and improvements include performing inspections, testing current HVAC systems, investing in commercial-grade HEPA air purifiers, and servicing and upgrading HVAC systems.
Despite the options available, upgrading an HVAC system can be incredibly expensive, leaving the investment in portable commercial air purification as one of the more accessible steps that a school district can take towards improving air quality.
Commercial air purifiers are a great step that school districts can take to improve ventilation and IAQ. Unlike residential air purifiers that are high-maintenance and ineffective for the space and demand of a school, commercial air purifiers like ISO-Aire have been designed for schools and businesses.
ISO-Aire is one of the most effective brands of commercial air purification systems on the market. The medical-grade HEPA air purifiers come equipped with up to three levels of clean air technology, including a 12-inch thick HEPA filter and optional ozone-free bipolar ionization and germicidal UVC. ISO-Aire HEPA air purifiers offer a quiet, low-maintenance, energy-efficient, and durable option designed to last over 25 years. Other features of ISO-Aire include:
-Reduction of airborne contaminants including pathogens like bacteria and viruses, mold, allergens, pet dander, dust, smoke and VOCs at 99.99% efficiency.
-No requirement of any upgrades or retrofitting to the existing HVAC system.
-Offers a range of models suitable for every room size, covering classrooms, auditoriums, gymnasiums, cafeterias, and everything else in between.
-Easy to use and set up. Just plug and go.
-Models are in stock and ready to ship.
For Kevin Albers, VP of Product Management, offering an effective air purification solution is a top priority. “We are proud to provide an efficient and incredibly low-maintenance option for schools. Unlike many other models available on the market, ISO-Aire is quiet, so as not to disrupt the learning environment.”
Using ESSER funds, many schools nationwide have invested in ISO-Aire purifiers, including Houston Independent School District, the 8th largest district in the U.S. and located in Houston, Texas. Over 1,500 ISO-Aire units were deployed district-wide. By using some of their ESSER funds to invest in ISO-Aire, the school district avoided the high costs of upgrading or retrofitting the existing HVAC system, while still achieving much improved IAQ for students and staff.
Learn more about ISO-Aire HEPA air purifiers at www.iso-aire.com and receive a plan that is detailed for your school district’s individual needs by visiting https://www.iso-aire.com/clean-air-plan
