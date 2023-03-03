Innovative Whole-home Air Purification Solution from ISO-Aire HEPA Air Purifiers
ISO-Aire is a leader in whole-home air purification, offering a low-maintenance, effective, and energy-efficient option to achieve maximum IAQ throughout a home.
With over 55 years of filtration expertise, ISO-Aire provides high-quality clean air solutions in the form of residential whole-home air purification.SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residential air purification has seen a dramatic increase in recent years. However, it is still a challenge to find a whole-home air purification system on today’s market. Portable residential air purifier models are limited to purifying the air within the immediate vicinity. This leaves much of the home unprotected, or forces the homeowner to purchase multiple models, which significantly increases maintenance and cost over time, and quickly makes investing in residential air purifiers illogical.
Another option for home air filtration includes using higher-rated MERV filters, such as a MERV 11 or MERV 13 in the home’s existing HVAC system. However, existing HVAC systems are most of the time limited to how restrictive of a filter they can handle, and these higher MERV rating filters are too restrictive. HVAC systems or furnaces are typically designed to handle a MERV 8 or MERV 9 filter. Even if the existing system is able to accommodate up to a MERV 13 filter, this is still far from as effective as a HEPA filter, the recommended filter type for those wanting to achieve better IAQ. Retrofitting or upgrading the entire HVAC system to accommodate a HEPA filter is possible in rare cases, but is very expensive, making it impractical for homeowners.
ISO-Aire, the leaders in clean air, have released a new innovation to the residential market that offers a whole-home air purification system that achieves maximum IAQ for the entire home while also being cost-effective and low-maintenance. Made in the U.S. with high-quality components, the ISO-Aire whole-home purification system ties directly into the house’s existing HVAC system, but without requiring the high cost of a retrofit or upgrade of the entire HVAC system. The purification system is a quick install, and a benefit is that it is hidden away in the mechanical room or basement instead of taking up space in a living area unlike smaller purifiers.
ISO-Aire is perfectly designed to boost IAQ, reducing and eliminating germs like bacteria and viruses, mold, allergens, pollution, pet dander, VOCs, and smoke, thus providing great relief to home occupants. ISO-Aire is equipped with up to three layers of clean air technology, including a 99.99% effective HEPA filter that lasts up to six years, as well as optional ozone-free bipolar ionization and/or germicidal UVC sterilization.
Kevin Albers, VP of Product Management, is proud to offer a powerful IAQ solution to homeowners that is not only incredibly effective, but also quiet, low-maintenance, and long-life. “Being able to provide medical-grade air purification throughout a home is an honor. Knowing that home occupants will quickly experience relief from air contaminants throughout the home upon installation of an ISO-Aire HEPA whole-home filtration system is very exciting.”
For homes without a central HVAC system, achieving maximum IAQ is still possible with ISO-Aire’s line of portable HEPA air purifiers.
