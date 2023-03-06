ISO-Aire HEPA Air Scrubbers are a Leading Air Quality Solution
ISO-Aire HEPA air scrubbers are a source of clean air for commercial applications like offices and schools, keeping occupants safe from airborne contaminants
With over 55 years of experience, ISO-Aire HEPA air scrubbers help commercial spaces like schools and businesses achieve maximum indoor air quality (IAQ).
We see the units as a good fit for cleaning the air in cafeterias, gyms, libraries, really those larger school spaces…Overall this is a well thought-out, well-engineered product””SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the best clean air solutions on the market, ISO-Aire HEPA air scrubbers are engineered to provide maximum IAQ, while being energy-efficient, quiet, portable, and low-maintenance. ISO-Aire commercial air scrubbers are engineered with up to three layers of proven clean air technology, including a 99.99% effective HEPA filter and optional ozone-free bipolar ionization and/or germicidal UVC radiation. ISO-Aire HEPA air scrubbers are designed with the company’s unmatched expertise in air flow to achieve continuous distribution of clean, purified air throughout a space. The engineering and quality of components of the ISO-Aire HEPA air scrubber is a big difference from many low-cost air scrubber models. With low-cost air scrubbers, clean air is typically distributed within only a few feet of the scrubber’s location, rendering it far less effective in maximizing IAQ. These lower-cost air scrubber models are often regarded as ineffective for commercial environments as they do not capture and eliminate airborne pollutants like germs and mold as effectively, are often loud, are high-maintenance, and lack a durable metal shell.
— Alan Schmidt, Facilities Director, Greenfield Public Schools
Offered in models ranging from 250 CFM to 2000 CFM, ISO-Aire scrubbers are a top choice to deploy throughout classrooms, fitness centers, offices, restaurants, and much more due to the many advantages that the air scrubbers offer. Long-life, high-quality components like an ECM fan and a durable metal exterior, ISO-Aire HEPA air scrubbers are designed to last over 25 years, a lifespan far beyond that of other air scrubber systems. With scrubber models designed to last, ISO-Aire delivers a significant return on investment (ROI) compared to many other air scrubbers. Furthermore, ISO-Aire scrubbers are renowned for their low level of maintenance, requiring a HEPA filter change only every 6 years, instead of every few months like many other models on the market. Additionally, in commercial spaces like schools and offices, where low noise emittance is desired, ISO-Aire consistently offers some of the quietest air scrubbers available.
Utilized at schools across the nation, ISO-Aire HEPA air scrubbers provide clean, purified air for students and staff. For schools and businesses, investing in portable air scrubbers is a more fiscally reasonable, yet just as effective solution as retrofitting or upgrading the existing HVAC system to achieve maximum building IAQ. One school district, Houston Independent School District (I.S.D.), 8th largest district in the nation and the largest district in Texas, invested in hundreds of ISO-Aire units to protect classrooms, cafeterias, and other common spaces throughout their district. ISO-Aire was selected based on the air scrubbers’ high-quality design, energy-efficiency, portability, durability, quietness, as well as their low-maintenance.
Kevin Albers, Vice President of Product Management, is proud to offer an effective clean air solution that is not only high-performing, but provides a strong ROI to schools and other commercial applications. “It is an honor to have ISO-Aire HEPA air scrubbers protecting students and staff at schools like Houston I.S.D. and knowing the IAQ benefits that students and staff are receiving, like reduced absenteeism and improved focus.”
