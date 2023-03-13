RaiseFX has its sights on Africa to fuel its global expansion

RaiseFX Global CFD Broker

Multi-regulated CFD trading broker, RaiseFX, is expanding into more African countries, helping Africans access a second income stream from financial markets.

UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RaiseFX (www.raisefx.com), a multi-regulated CFD trading broker with an international presence, more than twenty-five-thousand active traders worldwide, and significant market expertise, is announcing its expansion into several African countries. According to David Bottin, CEO and Founder of the firm, the world’s second-largest continent is the place to be.

“RaiseFX is now expanding into Africa, looking to grow its presence on the continent,” the CEO says. “The goal is to create brand recognition across the region, including Botswana, Namibia, Tanzania, Cameroon, and Ghana, but especially in more prosperous and growth-oriented markets, such as South Africa and Nigeria.”

As a whole, COVID-19 hit many African wage-earners hard, says Bottin. “Hundreds of thousands lost their jobs while many are still looking for their first job experience. Hence they are struggling to secure financial freedom.”

Despite this, trading and investing remain popular in the region. RaiseFX believes this trend is due to democratised internet access, falling data costs and growing smartphone penetration.

“By educating and assisting people exposed to financial markets through buying and selling stocks, commodities, currencies, or indices,” Botting says, “an online trading service provider such as RaiseFX will undoubtedly help and support local traders secure a second stream of income.”

RaiseFX is “going big” in Africa to spearhead this new direction. The company is investing in the necessary infrastructure, local talent, and regulatory compliance.

“We have seen several competitors enter and exit the African markets over the years,” Bottin says. “However, RaiseFX is certain it has what it takes to successfully service Africa by adopting a progressive, interdependence-based mindset – I am because you are.”

To operate locally and meet local needs and standards, RaiseFX will deploy investments in the community and utilise local talent to become an authentic African success story. The firm’s expansion into key African markets will create jobs and, the firm believes, positively impact the lives of its employees (and their families) by helping them develop new skills.

However, RaiseFX isn’t treating the continent as a single culture or market. To maximise nation-specific understanding and experience, the platform plans to provide local traders with dedicated multilingual assistance, helping to make the service more accessible. Customer service reps will be available around the clock to support beginner and experienced traders alike.

“Because every nation is different, local representation is essential,” Bottin says. “We need to take care of everyone.”

For more information on RaiseFX trading opportunities and products, please visit www.raisefx.com.