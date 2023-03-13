Oceanic Counseling Group Expands to Columbia, SC
Oceanic Counseling Group adds another office in Columbia, SC to treat anxiety, depression, trauma, OCD, bipolar, and more!COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oceanic Counseling Group is a leading outpatient mental health practice in South Carolina. The group started in Myrtle Beach, SC and has grown to offer an extensive online counseling division as well as in-person services. David Haddock, the CEO of Oceanic Counseling Group says, “Right now, we see thousands of therapy sessions each month, and we anticipate doubling our output within eight months. In other words, we will be able to help thousands more people treat and help heal their anxiety, depression, grief, trauma, BPD, and more.” In addition to these listed services, the group also offers marriage and family counseling!
The newest office in Columbia is conveniently near the I-20 and I-26 intersection and is located at 121 Executive Center Drive, Suite 102. Haddock says, “This first floor office offers 9 private counseling rooms, with an easy check in process.” To make your time even more enjoyable, the group offers a very comfortable waiting room with a TV before you begin your session!
The group accepts most major insurances and receives both doctor referrals as well as individual calls from patients. If you would like to schedule a counseling appointment, simply call (803) 393-PTSD (7873) and press extension 1 to schedule a new appointment. You’ll be connected with the group’s Patient Coordinator who will help get you set up in the system and schedule a time that works for you.
Public Relations Department
Oceanic Counseling Group LLC
+1 843-894-0000
email us here