Nu Standard® Announces 11-City CosmoProf Store Tour, In Honor of New Hydrasilk® Hydrating Bond System

Nu Standard launches its HydraSilk Hydrating Bond System exclusively at Cosmo Prof stores in January 2023.

To celebrate the launch of HYDRASILK®, Nu Standard® will tour 11 cities, visiting select Cosmo Prof Stores and educating Licensed Professionals on its use.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nu Standard®, a state-of-the-art haircare brand curated for the Busy Queen on-the-go, is formally announcing its nationwide tour at select Cosmo Prof stores, kicking off on March 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, and ending on April 25, 2023 in New York City. The 11-city tour comes fresh off the launch of its new professional haircare treatment, the HYDRASILK® Hydrating Bond System, which is exclusively carried at Cosmo Prof stores across the U.S. – the leading distributor of salon products to Licensed Professionals in the hair industry.

The HYDRASILK® Hydrating Bond System is made up of the HYDRASILK® Bond Builder and the HYDRASILK® Bond Silkner, which powerfully unite for a two-step reconstructive treatment for textured hair. The system provides intense moisture and strength to each strand – making the hair many times stronger than before, and decreasing shedding and breakage. The system was introduced exclusively at Cosmo Prof stores nationwide this January, and marked the first-ever distribution of a bond system curated by a Black woman and specifically designed for professional use, and for textured hair, regardless of ethnicity.

The 11-city HYDRASILK™ tour will officially begin on March 13th in Los Angeles, CA. Making appearances will be the brand’s Founder and CEO, Autumn Yarbrough; Chief Education Officer, Lenita Griffis-Browning; and Education Director, Alana Snowden.

“We’re so excited to visit Cosmo Prof stores nationwide. We look forward to meeting the Cosmo Prof team and customers to share the Hydrasilk® experience and to provide live product demonstrations," said Autumn Yarbrough, CEO and Founder of Nu Standard®.

HYDRASILK® 2023 PRODUCT LAUNCH TOUR

The official HYDRASILK® Tour will include the following cities and Cosmo Prof stores:

March 13: Los Angeles, CA Store 9302 - Pasadena

March 14: San Francisco, CA Store 87018 - San Leandro

March 20: Memphis, TN Store 6268 - Memphis

March 21: Charlotte, NC Store 6406 - Charlotte

March 27: Atlanta, GA Store 66017 - Atlanta

April 3: Washington DC Store 6400 - Alexandria

April 4: Baltimore, MD Store 6429 - Baltimore

April 10: Cincinnati, OH Store 66266 - Cincinnati

April 11: Chicago, IL Store 66217 - Broadview

April 24: Philadelphia, PA Store 6771 - Philadelphia

April 25: New York, NY Store 6185 - Lynbrook



The complete HYDRASILK® Hydrating Bond System, which includes the HYDRASILK® Bond Builder and the HYDRASILK® Silkner, is available exclusively for professionals at Cosmo Prof stores nationwide, and will retail starting from $60.00. For more information on Nu Standard™, HYDRASILK™, or the product launch tour, visit hydrasilkpro.com.

About Nu Standard®

Nu Standard® | CBY Beauty Inc. is a Black-Owned, innovative marketing and manufacturing company delivering an easier and better haircare journey through wellness and health. Hailing from a three generation legacy within the industry, Nu Standard® Founder Autumn Yarbrough developed a cutting-edge solution to help the busy woman on-the-go address her hair loss from unmanaged stress. The clinically tested system adopts a drug-free and self-care approach, thereby making it simple for the Busy Queen on-the-go to Nourish + Treat + Care for her mind, body, and hair. In January 2023, Nu Standard® launched its HYDRASILK® Hydrating Bond System exclusively at Cosmo Prof stores nationwide, for professional use and specifically for textured hair, regardless of ethnicity.