NGL Announces The General Release Dynamics TMS® 8.5.3 for Microsoft D365 F&O and Business Central
Both versions are available for immediate implementation with licensing for on-premise, Microsoft Azure private cloud or SaaS hosted options.
We are pleased to enhance our partnership with Microsoft by providing customers with affordable, modern Tier-1 Transportation Management Solutions for both Microsoft BC and F&O ERP customers”INVERNESS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Generation Logistics, Inc. (NGL), a 35 year leading provider of transportation software and managed transportation services has announced the general release of their Dynamics TMS® version 8.5.3 for Microsoft Dynamics Business Central and D365 F&O ERP. Both versions are available for immediate implementation with flexible pricing and licensing for on-premise, Microsoft Azure private cloud or SaaS hosted options.
— Ari Smith
Dynamics TMS® is a complete enterprise transportation management planning and execution solution that enables transportation professionals to make effective and efficient business decisions providing an exceptional value proposition. The applications are intended for shipper companies that are serious about managing their transportation dollars and need greater than the basic out-of-the-box functionality to manage their growing transportation needs.
About Next Generation Logistics, Inc. (NGL)
Next Generation Logistics, Inc. is a leading managed freight Services, transportation management (TMS) Software, and supply chain consulting provider. For the past 35 years, NGL has worked with companies in various consumer product and process manufacturing industries recommending and implementing proven repeatable concepts, strategies, and software technology that drive down costs and improve operating efficiencies within their customers supply chains. https://www.nextgeneration.com
About Microsoft
The worldwide leader in software, services, and solutions with a mission to help people and businesses realize their full potential.
Aristides (Ari) P Smith
Next Generation Logistics, Inc.
+1 847-963-0007
asmith@nextgeneration.com
