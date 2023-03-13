Public input requested for proposed bridge replacement on Iowa 31 in Cherokee County

Posted on: March 13, 2023

AMES, Iowa – March 13, 2023 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for a proposed bridge replacement on Iowa 31 over Silver Creek,1 mile West of U.S. 59 in Cherokee County.

The existing 150’ x 26’ steel beam bridge would be replaced with a 172’ 2” x 40’ pretensioned prestressed concrete beam bridge. New bridge approaches would be constructed, and the existing guardrail replaced. Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2025.

Through traffic on Iowa 31 would be detoured using U.S. 59 and Cherokee County Road C-66. For more information, see the website listed below.

For general information regarding this project, contact, Shane Tymkowicz, P.E., assistant district engineer, Iowa DOT District 3 Office, 2800 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa 51102, phone 712-274-5834 or 712-261-0405, email shane.tymkowicz@iowadot.us. Interpretation and translation services are available in several languages for free. Please notify the contact listed above if you require a language other than English. Servicios de interpretación y traducción están disponibles en varios idiomas gratis. Favor de notificar el contacto enumerado a continuación si requiere un idioma que no sea inglés.

Comments must be received by April 3, 2023 to be considered.

Visit www.iowadot.gov/pim anytime for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and to view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. You can also sign up for a REACH account to easily submit comments, register for public meetings, or view the virtual presentation without logging into the system again. If you would like to receive future email notifications or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot5225



Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.