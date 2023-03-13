Aleighcia Scott scores her third consecutive release day number one with Rory Stonelove produced single, Do You
Soulful reggae powerhouse Aleighcia Scott drops Do You, the long awaited first single from her forthcoming album with legendary producer Rory Stonelove, Windrush Baby.
Originally recorded by Brook Benton, Do You was covered by Nat King Cole, and then reinterpreted in reggae by John Holt at Studio One in 1970.
Aleighcia first heard John Holt’s version and decided she simply had to cover it. Rory Stonelove and his Blackitesband in Jamaica lovingly recreated the vintage vibes, the dreamy strings were recorded in the UK & Jamaica culminating in a modern lovers’ reggae style.
Both Brook Benton and Nat King Cole were hugely influential artists in Jamaica during the birth of ska, rocksteady and reggae. So Do You is the next stop on the historic journey for this timeless song – and one where Aleighcia’s soaring, heart stopping voice does all previous versions full justice.
“It’s been an absolute honour to work on this single and to pay homage to such a classic” says Aleighcia of Do You’s rich lineage. “Every detail has been thought through with great care and I’m really excited for people to hear it.”
“It’s so exciting to be finally releasing the first single from this project with Aleighcia Scott, as we start our journey to the top…” says Rory of the single and the eagerly anticipated album, Windrush Baby, soon to be heard.
Do You is out March 10th, on Rorystonelove/BlackDubMusic.
An accompanying video, shot at Anchor Studios premiered exclusively on Reggaeville.
