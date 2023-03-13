Prism Digital wins the Website Development, and SEO mandate for Mic Robotics

Mic Robotics

Mic Robotics a leading robotic solutions provider hired Prism Digital to design a complete brand new mobile-first SEO friendly website

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai, March, 2022 – Mic Robotics is a leading provider of robotic solutions with expertise in the field of indoor robotic solutions providing brand new intelligent delivery robot solutions for customers hired Prism Digital, a Dubai based full-service digital marketing company to design a complete brand new mobile-first SEO friendly website.

The mandate included creating a sleek new modern website powered by mobile-first technology, offering an enhanced customer experience. The website is custom designed to incorporate product listings and ZOHO enquiries where vendors of Mic Robotics will be able to get all the information they need.

The Progressive Web Application (PWA) website, which is driven by mobile-first technology for an enhanced user experience has recently been launched in the UAE and is now ranking on top Google SERPs for more than thirty keywords for the location. PWA websites function on low-bandwidth networks and offline as well. Popular websites like IKEA, Facebook, Instagram, and Netflix all make use of the PWA platform.

Commenting on their website launch, Mr. Eason Chen, General Manager, Mic Robotics said, “In an effort to achieve our company’s vision, we recognized the need for a modern website and increased visibility on search engines. We are extremely happy to partner with Prism Digital, given their massive body of experience and we are really appreciative for the support of the impressive team for the past one year. We look forward to working with them in the future for additional services.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Lovetto Nazareth, Managing Director, Prism Digital comments, “We are thrilled to be working with Mic Robitics as a respectable and reputed robotic solutions brand. With our 20+ years of experience managing websites, we understand the modern day dynamics of customer demand and look forward to adding strategic value to the company’s vision. The new Mic Robotics website and the strategic search engine optimization services will help Mic Robotics reach out to customers looking for intelligent and automated delivery solutions.”

The React JS and Laravel-built website can be used as both a website and a mobile application as it is an open-source MVC framework and custom-built PWA solution that provides brands with flawless Mobile-first user experience and API connects to their preferred ERP and inventory systems. PWA websites enable brands to increase on-site conversions by over 80% by providing an effortless mobile buying experience.



About Prism:

Prism Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency in Dubai that specializes in creating and managing creative campaigns and performance-based digital advertising campaigns that produce real results. The agency has years of experience in creating ad campaigns for restaurants, hotel chains, entertainment venues, and tourism locations. Having worked with companies in the tourism sector and the aviation industry, Prism Digital has a huge database of 45 Million profiles that have either visited Dubai or are planning to visit Dubai at some point in time. Prism Digital is an acclaimed performance marketing and media buying agency in the region that provides top-notch marketing and advertising solutions to over 150 clients providing SEO, social media marketing, digital branding, and video marketing strategies to boost their business. Learn more about Prism at https://www.prism-me.com/