About work of consular offices of Turkmenistan abroad

13/03/2023

In the context of a difficult epidemiological situation, natural and man-made emergency situations in the world, the diplomatic service of Turkmenistan has taken and continues to take active measures to protect the rights of citizens of Turkmenistan abroad.

As is known, due to the restrictions related with the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of citizens of Turkmenistan were forced to stay outside their homeland. To create optimal conditions for the stay of citizens of Turkmenistan abroad, a number of specific measures were taken.

Thus, in order to find solutions to strengthen the status of stay of citizens in a foreign state, the validity period of passports of citizens of Turkmenistan for leaving and entering Turkmenistan, temporarily staying or permanently residing in foreign states, expired or expiring from January 01, 2020 to December 30, 2024 year, extended until December 31, 2024.

In this regard, at the request of the citizens of Turkmenistan, embassies and consular offices of Turkmenistan abroad put a mark on the extension of the identity document (until 12/31/2024) in their passports.

So far, about 200,000 passports of Turkmen citizens abroad have been extended.

It should be noted that this practice of extending the passports of citizens of Turkmenistan in the diplomatic agencies of Turkmenistan abroad continues.

Also, over the past period, a number of working trips were organized by employees of the diplomatic missions of Turkmenistan abroad to provide practical assistance to our citizens on the ground.

In this regard, the Government of Turkmenistan organized dozens of export special flights for citizens of Turkmenistan from the Russian Federation, the Republic of Belarus, the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Türkiye, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of Poland, Romania, the United States of America, etc., whereas some of them were carried out free of charge.