IDENTEC SOLUTIONS Releases Newest Version of Asset Agent
IDENTEC SOLUTIONS' Asset Agent upgrade 1.7, an RTLS-based productivity-boosting solution, features a misplaced-item alarm and an asset-expiry notification.LUSTENAU, AUSTRIA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lustenau, Austria – Resourceful is the New Black: The latest release of Asset Agent enables reducing material waste and avoiding time-costly container searches. As being resourceful is the new black, the clever version 1.7 of Asset Agent is proof how to retrofit is a way forward.
On the path to Industry 4.0, most manufacturers still deal with manual handling process steps. As many facilities average 20 years and more, real-time visibility of the process status is still out of reach.
IDENTEC SOLUTIONS' Asset Agent is a highly scalable, simple solution to boost productivity in non-conveyor belt mass production processes while keeping the flexibility of production islands without the frustrations of manual processes. The solution is designed to integrate into every IT landscape via standard APIs and becomes an integral part of manufacturing operations.
The newest release, 1.7 of Asset Agent, provides two exciting and helpful features besides minor updates.
Typically, the material needed for the production process is stored in containers. Workers will transport containers to dedicated places within the factory premises, where they will wait for further handling. A common mishap is parking a container in the wrong hall, where it will stay "forever" and be difficult to find. Asset Agent monitors the location of every single container in the factory and will alarm the worker immediately when she misplaces the container. The worker will check the proper position and move the container to the dedicated spot, avoiding lost material or interrupted production processes.
In the following scenario, workers collect material from a storage room or place and feed the selected machine to initiate a production process. In many industries, the material used can deteriorate within a specific time, making the new product unusable or of lower quality. Waste or scrap reduces productivity and increases the cost of resources. As it is essential for the worker to pick the correct material container, Asset Agent provides much-needed help with its "pick-by-light" functionality. Material managers can set the expiry date of material in the app, and Asset Agent will indicate by light which container should be used next to avoid spoiled material.
Asset Agent identifies the correct material throughout the production process and eliminates the idle time and waste caused by incorrect deliveries. Possible delays are reduced to zero by gaining real-time visibility (RTLS) of every single material in a production process with unmatched scalability. The wireless solution constantly connects the physical location of all products to a central server. It provides valuable assistance to the workforce to do their job right without needing training. With Asset Agent, there's no need for high CAPEX investments like automated guided vehicles (AGVs), automated guided carts (AGCs), or fully automated factories; it is created to standardise your processes while staying flexible.
The main benefits of locating technologies include fully automated processes, digital tracking of orders, goods, tools and vehicles, complete process analysis and optimisation, and reduced costs.
In times of disrupted global supply chains and high costs of raw materials, process optimisation and automation of factories are effective strategies to counter the current challenges:
"With our latest release, 1.7 of Asset Agent, we improved the productivity of manufacturing plants again. Reducing material waste and optimising the entire process chain saves money and resources. In my view, it's another step toward sustainable processes in manufacturing with a low investment. Moreover, it demonstrates that resourceful is the new black", says Christian Aadal, Product Manager of Asset Agent at IDENTEC SOLUTIONS.
About IDENTEC SOLUTIONS
IDENTEC SOLUTIONS AG was founded in 1999 in Lustenau, Austria. The company has branches in Australia, the USA, Norway, Germany and a sales office in Great Britain. It is a leading global provider of innovative, wireless localisation solutions to improve efficiency and safety in rough and particularly challenging industrial environments. The industry-leading digital solutions are used in the fields of oil & gas, container ports, mining & tunnelling as well as in the smart factory / Industry 4.0 sector.
www.identecsolutions.com
Sales contact
IDENTEC SOLUTIONS AG
Christian Aadal
Product Management Asset Agent
Tel.: +47 38 00 35 30
E-mail: caadal@identecsolutions.com
Mark Buzinkay
Identec Solutions
+43 5577 8738716
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Asset Agent 1.7