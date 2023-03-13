Controlled Remote Viewer Terry Andersen to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SOOKE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A gifted woman given a second chance at life has an amazing ability to recognize potential illnesses in people often before they realize it themselves. Training from Lyn Buchanan, a former controlled remote viewing teacher at the CIA for over 25 years helped in her quest to utilize her newfound gifts. This is the amazing story of Terry Andersen.

Terry Andersen is a controlled remote viewer who integrates this unique modality into many types of more specialized services such as medical and spiritual intuition, as well as business, life insights, and coaching.

According to the International Remote Viewing Association (IRVA) Controlled Remote Viewing is defined as “a novel perceptual discipline for gaining information not available to the ordinary physical senses.” Terry defines it as an “evolution of consciousness” where she sees into the past, present, and future.

“When I do a session, my consciousness is in a different state,” explains Terry. “In my training, we’re taught to be in a different state of mind, not in our ego. “We’re taught to just get information and not judge it, but to just report it. I share all details with each person and don’t edit anything out.”

Terry’s story of how she came to work in controlled remote viewing began as a thirty-year old when she worked at a neighborhood bar. She had a bad feeling that something was about to happen but couldn’t place it. She called her now ex-husband who couldn’t place it either. After she closed the pub for the night, she set the alarms, and as she was leaving the exit door, she was rushed by two thugs who accosted her, resulting in multiple injuries including traumatic brain injury. While the thugs were not caught, she developed long term complications such as amnesia and post-traumatic stress disorder, discovered only after an exhaustive effort to obtain help from a psychologist.

“My marriage, family, and life shattered apart. I began to realize that I had been out of my body in a different realm and I came back, not with dreams, but with memories of the future” recalls Terry. A neurologist explained to me that: “When someone had a gun at my head, and I couldn’t escape, my body reacted with adrenaline (fight/flight) and a death hormone cascaded to prepare my body for death, and in that instant, I could see everything all at once: past, present, and future.” Terry describes the transformation as a feeling where parts of her brain stopped working, and other parts of her brain compensated as if she died and someone else took over in a body and life she didn’t fit or recognize, with a new life plan.

The first real event with this new-found ability regarded a nephew that she never met, who was hit by a car at the age of 8. She had a dream about the accident two weeks prior to the event and told one of her sisters about it. Even more strange, two weeks later, she had another dream where a child was on a bed, which was moving into a hole in the wall. “The was a cloudy brain, and sexual feeling regarding this child,” explains Terry.

While at the time, she didn’t understand the imagery in these precognitive dreams, her sister and brother (nephew’s father) would ultimately reveal to Terry that her nephew was hit by a car and an MRI would reveal brain damage. Her brother also confirmed that her nephew was molested a few months prior to the accident. Ultimately, her nephew would pass away at the age of 23.

After enduring tremendous guilt and fostering many questions on how she was able to predict this, she discovered an organization called the International Remote Viewing Association (IRVA). While at an IRVA conference, she met Lynn Buchanan who taught Controlled Remote Viewing at the CIA for over 25 years. He took an immediate fascination to Terry’s abilities. With many years of training since then, to help her hone and understand what happened to her, she offers many services which integrate controlled remote viewing and her abilities.

One of her most widely utilized specialties is the medical application of controlled remote viewing, where through this modality, she can identify an illness in others, often before they realize it themselves. She is also able to determine if an individual (or someone they know) already had a medical event.

One time, she met a gentleman at Staples. When she glanced at him, she felt pain in her chest and asked him if he had a heart condition. He confirmed that he had a massive heart attack, after driving away from visiting his doctor who had just given him a clean bill of health.

In addition, she also offers general controlled remote viewing services for any field, spiritual mediumship, coaching, teaching and public demonstrations. Clients seek out her services to learn about their health, relationships, life, business, future, connect to their departed loved ones and more. She also had training in psychic detective work and assisted in a missing person case.

“I love what I do,” concludes Terry. “I help people on a deep level and do not judge them. I’m patient, kind and listen to them. I think that’s why they come to me. At the end of each session, I give them notes or a recording with additional resources for long-term support. In my journey for help, I got little bits and pieces, here and there. I feel I am shortening their recovery and their own transformational process.”

For more information, please visit https://www.terryandersen.com/