Sean Finch Joins CYPFER’s U.K. Office as Managing Director 

LONDON, ENGLAND , March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TORONTO / MIAMI – March 13, 2023 – CYPFER continues to grow its international footprint, and CEO Daniel Tobok welcomes insurance industry cyber expert Sean Finch as Managing Director of CYPFER’s U.K. office.

“Sean joins CYPFER with a remarkable CV, and his cyber insurance industry expertise – especially on the incident and claim side – is a perfect fit for our service offerings, providing our clients with another excellent soldier on their cyber front line,” says Tobok.

Sean Finch has over 13 years experience in the cyber insurance industry and has handled thousands of individual cases, with a specialty in securing front-line support during cyber incidents. Over that time, his clients have spanned from municipalities, to legal services, and the energy sector to name a few.

The U.K., as Sean explains, “is one of the most heavily targeted regions in Europe by cyber criminals, especially its robust financial industry. I look forward to joining CYPFER and their astute team to help our clients secure their business, digital assets, and customer privacy.”

Sean will assume his role as CYPFER’s U.K. Managing Director on March 16, 2023.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is a market leader in ransomware post-breach remediation who provides 24/7 service

to businesses, organizations, and governments any time on a global scale. CYPFER combines

deep experience in structured, exceptionally creative and threat intelligence enriched negotiation techniques to deliver results that far surpass markets statistics for cyber-extortion and ransomware events. Their expert team of cybersecurity professionals works with several prominent global insurance carriers, leading law firms and Fortune 1000

organizations.

CYPFER’s core services include:

Cyberattack Recovery

Advisory

Cyber Resilience;

Digital Executive Protection;

Ransomware Recovery.

Founded in 2019, CYPFER is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company employs 100+ people around Canada, USA, Caribbean, and UK, with plans to grow to 200 in 2023.

For inquiries, please contact: Daniel Tobok via email dtobok@cypfer.com