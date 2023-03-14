Celebrating the Anniversary of Stephen Hawking’s Lifetime Achievement Award Presented at the International Space Station
Astronaut Drew Feustel, Commander of International Space Station Expedition 56, presented the award in honor of Professor Hawking. Image courtesy of NASA.
The contributions of Dr. Stephen Hawking – an eminent scientist, theoretical physicist and cosmologist – to the understanding of our universe were boundless.”STRASBOURG, FRANCE, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In late 2018, Professor Stephen Hawking was posthumously awarded the International Space University’s first Lifetime Achievement Award - presented from the International Space Station, where the award remains to this day. In coordination with NASA Astronaut and then-ISS Commander Drew Feustel, and the Institute of Space Commerce, due recognition was given to Professor Hawking’s invaluable contributions to science and inspiration to the global space community. On this fifth anniversary of Professor Hawking’s passing, the International Space University and the Institute of Space Commerce wish to celebrate his legacy by remembering this special occasion.
— Prof. Pascale Ehrenfreund, President of the International Space University
Professor Hawking had a lifelong goal to fly in space. Prior to his death, he was awarded the first and only International Space University Lifetime Achievement Award. He unfortunately passed away before the award could be made in person. At his personal request, this award was presented posthumously from the ISS, by then-Commander Astronaut Dr. Drew Feustel, where it remains to this day.
Video of the Award Presentation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yX67E9kxlbU
“We were so thrilled as a family to receive this award on behalf of our late and much missed father,” said Lucy Hawking, Stephen’s daughter. “He would have been delighted by this unique and special lifetime achievement award. My father’s great ambition was to fly in space himself and so it seemed very fitting to him that he was given this award from the ISS. My father spent so much of his life thinking about the cosmos so it’s really lovely that the cosmos has given something back to him.”
Prof. Pascale Ehrenfreund, President of the International Space University, shared, “The contributions of Dr. Stephen Hawking – an eminent scientist, theoretical physicist and cosmologist – to the understanding of our universe were boundless. He was an outstanding role model for the ISU community and future generations. It was an honor for ISU to dedicate our first lifetime achievement award to Dr. Stephen Hawking.”
Chris Stott, co-founder of the Institute of Space Commerce, added, “Professor Hawking shone like a light in the darkness. I’m so glad we could publicly recognize him with this honor commemorating the enduring legacy he left for generations to come.”
About the International Space University
Since its founding in 1987, ISU has graduated more than 5400 students from over 110 countries. Together with hundreds of ISU faculty and lecturers from around the world, ISU alumni comprise an extremely effective network of space professionals and leaders that actively facilitates individual career growth, professional activities and international space cooperation.
The International Space University’s 35th annual Space Studies Program (SSP) session will convene in São José dos Campos, Brazil from 26 June to 25 August 2023. Together the ISU and the ISC plan to host the TEDxISU - Open Source Space showcase event.
https://www.isunet.edu
About the Institute of Space Commerce
The Institute of Space Commerce is a leading non-partisan non-profit think tank dedicated to the study of the business and economics of space. Through research and engagement activities, the Institute is accelerating the growth of a commercially sustainable space economy, contributing to the advancement of the space sector for the betterment of humankind, and shaping humanity’s future as a multi-planetary species. The ISC is an independent affiliate of the International Space University.
https://change.space
Astronaut Drew Feustel awarding Dr. Stephen Hawking - Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Space University