Co-Author Yuisa Pérez Talks About “Seeing Our Power Through Others' Eyes” In New Book Extraordinary Latinas II
The new book shares the stories of Latinas who, through purpose and resilience, embraced their uniqueness, built community, and empowered others to rise.
By connecting with each other in meaningful ways, it is possible to strengthen our relationships and build a better world for ourselves and future generations!”MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yuisa Pérez, of Puerto Rican origins, is the first Chief People Officer of the Museum of Science. She also has over 20 years of experience in HR as a leader, a background as a K-12 educator, and a champion for creating spaces for all communities to realize their natural talent.
— Yuisa Pérez
She grew up in Massachusetts with a strong connection to her Puerto Rican community and heritage. But after moving from Worcester to Paxton, she noticed that her background wasn't well received, which created a lot of uncomfortable situations for her. That was the turning point that pushed her through a career in education, so others didn't have to go through what she did. There she met a lot of other strong Latino women and figures, and discovered her passion for advocacy, helping others, and the importance of representation.
After meeting with several colleagues, families, and community members, she was told that a lot of her skills were transferable to the field of human resources. During an extension program at Cornell University, she got the chance to fall in love with the "human" part of the job and saw how she could mark a difference to uplift communities.
Nowadays, Yuisa aims "to create this legacy of caring for people, innovation, and generosity." While also proudly representing her Latino heritage. "Everything that I've worked so hard for has been about uplifting an entire community. (...) but being a part of the Latina sisterhood is extraordinary. Together, we can inspire everyone. As moms, partners, sisters and daughters, we understand the essential foundation of community that brings us together. By connecting with each other in meaningful ways, it is possible to strengthen our relationships and build a better world for ourselves and future generations!"
Read more about Yuisa's path on reshaping communities and other impressive and inspiring Latinas figures in the new book Extraordinary Latinas Vol II: Breaking the Narrative & Redefining our Power at www.unitedlatinas.com/book by UNITED LATINAS. The book highlights the stories of 17 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their purpose, resilience, and courage, have embraced their uniqueness, carved their path, harnessed the power of community, and opened doors for others to rise. Royalties from the book sales will support more Latinas to participate in leadership development programs and workshops through UNITED LATINAS.
To learn more about Yuisa visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/yuisaperezchionchio/
About Extraordinary Latinas Book Series
The Extraordinary Latinas book series aims to inspire and empower Latinas through the collection of personal experiences from Latinas of different sectors and in different places of their professional journey. Through the stories, we hope to provide the reader with the encouragement, inspiration, and empowerment to recognize their potential someone else’s story. To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, believe in themselves, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.
About UNITED LATINAS
UNITED LATINAS is a collaborative organization devoted to empowering, amplifying, and connecting Hispanic Women to elevate their leadership impact and presence by providing upskilling workshops, mentoring, leadership & professional development opportunities, visibility, networking, and community-building platforms and programs. Learn more at: www.unitedlatinas.com
Ilhiana Rojas Saldana
United Latinas
+ +1 3322035557
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube